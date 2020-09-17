Deportes Vegas 1460AM to serve as the Las Vegas Raiders Spanish Flagship Radio Station

Sep 17, 2020 at 02:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Las Vegas, NV – September 16, 2020 – Lotus Broadcasting Corp. and the Las Vegas Raiders have announced a partnership today that will have Deportes Vegas 1460 AM (KENO) serve as the Raiders Spanish flagship radio station in Las Vegas. In addition, Lotus Broadcasting Corp. has announced the launch of the Las Vegas Raiders Spanish Radio Network which will serve Raiders fans on radio stations throughout the region.

Las Vegas Raiders Team President, Marc Badain:
"The Raiders are proud to announce Deportes Las Vegas 1460 AM as the Silver and Black's flagship Spanish-language radio partner," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "We look forward to Cristian Echeverria and Harry Ruiz bringing all the in-game action to Hispanic communities throughout Nevada and California."

Lotus Spanish General Manager, Jesse Leeds:
"We're excited and honored that Deportes Las Vegas 1460 AM has been selected to be the Flagship station of the Las Vegas Raiders," said Lotus Spanish General Manager Jesse Leeds. "Along with the Raiders Spanish Radio Network we look forward to bringing Hispanic Communities coverage and play-by-play broadcasts of this iconic NFL franchise throughout coming years."

The Las Vegas Raiders Spanish Radio broadcasts will include full pre-game, game and post-game coverage featuring play-by-play and commentary from Cristian Echeverria and Harry Ruiz.

Cristian Echeverria is an accomplished Sports Journalist with over 20 years of experience in sports talk radio, play-by-play, TV, written press and digital media.
"The arrival of the Raiders in Las Vegas is historic," said Cristian Echevarria. "You're talking about a team and a city that are famous all over the world. We are ready to give Raiders fans what they have been waiting for: a dream season. Fireworks will be guaranteed".

During his career, Harry Ruiz has performed football and basketball radio play-by-play and has also anchored sports for three of the largest Spanish language television networks in the world: Televisa, Univision, and Telemundo.
"As a Raider Nation member, myself, I know how important the Raiders are in the Hispanic community and that's why we're committed to producing the best broadcast for them," said Harry Ruiz. "It's an honor and a privilege to be a bridge that connects the best fanbase in sports with the most transcendent franchise in the NFL through our Spanish language radio broadcasts."

ABOUT DEPORTES VEGAS 1460 AM
In addition to being the new Spanish radio home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Deportes Vegas 1460 AM is Southern Nevada's only 24/7/365 Spanish language sports radio station. Deportes Vegas 1460 AM features the best daily local and national sports talk along with world class football, soccer, hockey, and baseball play-by-play broadcasts.  

ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO NETWORK
In addition to the Las Vegas Raiders radio broadcasts airing on flagship Deportes Vegas 1460 AM in Las Vegas, the games will be heard in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco/Oakland, Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, and Reno.

Los Angeles – KFWB "La Mera Mera" 980am

San Francisco –KSFN "Unanimo Deportes" 1510am

San Diego - XHMORE FM "More FM" 98.9fm

Sacramento - KVMX FM "La Ranchera" 92.1fm & 890am

Fresno - KHIT FM "Exitos" 107.1fm

Bakersfield – KWAC "Tu Liga Radio" 1490am

Reno – KFOY "La Mexicana" 1060am

Las Vegas – KENO "Deportes Vegas" 1460am

ABOUT LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Lotus Communications Corp. is a company headquartered in Los Angeles, California that owns and operates 44 radio stations, a digital marketing platform, low-power television stations and e-commerce websites. The radio stations serve the Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Tucson, and Boise radio markets. The low-power television stations serve the Phoenix and Houston markets. The e-commerce operations are based in Los Angeles.

