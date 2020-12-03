Derek Carr has officially become a Girl Dad

The Carr household just got a little bigger.
Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, welcomed their fourth child Monday night. Carr, who has three sons, can now consider himself a proud Girl Dad. The quarterback took to social media to announce the birth of his daughter, Brooklyn Mae Carr.
No. 4 addressed the media Wednesday afternoon overjoyed with the special gift that has put "a smile on [his] face" the day after the Raiders loss to the Falcons.
"I didn't do anything. Heather did all the work," Carr joked. "I was able to hold my baby daughter up in my arms for the first time, and as you could imagine that put a smile on my face. It kind of regrouped me to get it going this week."
"Yeah, it was a tough loss; we haven't played like that in a while as an offense; it really wakes you up; makes you check some things out, but I didn't have to wait all week to have a smile on my face."
Carr and the Raiders will be taking on the 0-11 New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Hopefully Carr will be able to bounce back from the blowout to the Falcons and get a win for Brooklyn.