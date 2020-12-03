Derek Carr has officially become a Girl Dad

Dec 02, 2020 at 05:01 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Carr household just got a little bigger.

Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, welcomed their fourth child Monday night. Carr, who has three sons, can now consider himself a proud Girl Dad. The quarterback took to social media to announce the birth of his daughter, Brooklyn Mae Carr.

No. 4 addressed the media Wednesday afternoon overjoyed with the special gift that has put "a smile on [his] face" the day after the Raiders loss to the Falcons.

"I didn't do anything. Heather did all the work," Carr joked. "I was able to hold my baby daughter up in my arms for the first time, and as you could imagine that put a smile on my face. It kind of regrouped me to get it going this week."

"Yeah, it was a tough loss; we haven't played like that in a while as an offense; it really wakes you up; makes you check some things out, but I didn't have to wait all week to have a smile on my face."

Carr and the Raiders will be taking on the 0-11 New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Hopefully Carr will be able to bounce back from the blowout to the Falcons and get a win for Brooklyn.

Related Content

news

Facing a stout run defense, the Raiders are eager to reestablish the ground game

It's no secret, the Las Vegas Raiders are at their best when they're able to run the football, but over the last two weeks, the rush hasn't been what it normally is.
news

How the Raiders are again embracing the My Cause My Cleats campaign

For the fifth straight year, the Las Vegas Raiders are joining with players across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't make detrimental mistakes to defeat themselves

The Raiders as a whole will need to get back on the right foot against the Jets this Sunday.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Erik Harris & Alec Ingold limited Wednesday

View the Raiders' Week 13 Injury Report as the team prepares for the New York Jets.

Advertising