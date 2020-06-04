Derek Carr swings into being a girl dad with gender reveal

The Carr family is getting a little bigger.
Thursday afternoon, Derek and his wife, Heather, held a gender reveal at their home in Las Vegas, and posted a video to Twitter and YouTube, announcing that a girl is on the way.
Sporting a pink golf polo, Carr broke out his driver, pulled back and swung through the golf ball, leaving nothing but a cloud of pink dust.
The couple are the proud parents of three boys: Dallas, Deker, and Deakon, but you can tell the Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller is thrilled to be welcoming a girl. He proudly captioned the video with #GirlDad.
Carr's joked on occasion that he doesn't want to have as many kids as quarterback Philip Rivers, but at this rate who knows. The Carr family might be able to roster a full football team in the near future.