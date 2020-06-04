Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 04:03 PM

Derek Carr swings into being a girl dad with gender reveal

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Carr family is getting a little bigger.

Thursday afternoon, Derek and his wife, Heather, held a gender reveal at their home in Las Vegas, and posted a video to Twitter and YouTube, announcing that a girl is on the way.

Sporting a pink golf polo, Carr broke out his driver, pulled back and swung through the golf ball, leaving nothing but a cloud of pink dust.

The couple are the proud parents of three boys: Dallas, Deker, and Deakon, but you can tell the Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller is thrilled to be welcoming a girl. He proudly captioned the video with #GirlDad.

Carr's joked on occasion that he doesn't want to have as many kids as quarterback Philip Rivers, but at this rate who knows. The Carr family might be able to roster a full football team in the near future.

