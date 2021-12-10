Divine Deablo brings poise, while K.J. Wright lends vet wisdom to linebacker corps

After his 11 tackle performance against the Washington Football Team, a few people were prompted to do some proper research on Divine Deablo﻿. A lot of those people were probably surprised to know that Deablo wasn't a linebacker until he was drafted by the Raiders in May.

That includes his teammate K.J. Wright﻿.

"I didn't even know Divine played safety, I just found that out a few weeks ago," said Wright.

Deablo – who racked up 206 total tackles and six interceptions as a safety at Virginia Tech – transitioned to linebacker after being taken with the 80th pick in this year's draft. So far this season, the rookie has been mainly delegated to special teams duties, something that he is familiar with from his time in college.

"From high school to college, I had to do the same thing. I played nothing but special teams my first year in college," said Deablo. "So I knew that's probably what I had to do playing at a new position. I just want to do what's best for the team at the end of the day."

Injuries to the linebacking corps has put Deablo in a place to see more time on the field recently. After playing 26 snaps on defense through 11 games, he played 38 in last Sunday's game against Washington – not including the 17 snaps he still played on special teams. Deablo credited the veteran linebackers around him for helping him develop as a full-time linebacker, as well as crafting his mindset to always be prepared when called upon.