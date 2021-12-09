Raiders Mailbag: The Raiders seek vengeance from blowout loss to Chiefs

Ken Keefe asks:

"Which team will show up this week? The one that played Dallas, or the other that played Washington?"

Well, they're both the same team under different circumstances.

The Raiders going into Dallas were a more dynamic and healthy team. Derek Carr was aggressive moving the ball down the field and had two completions over 50 yards on Thanksgiving. Against Washington, Carr's longest pass completed was 34 yards, as he made proper checkdowns most of the game.

"As coaches and as players, we have to feel that through the game, but I always have freedom to try and get us completions and try and move the ball," said Carr. "I'm never going out there and just going outside the yard that I have. Now, everyone has a yard, mine is really big, but everyone has a yard, and I don't want to get out of that because then I'm going outside of what my coaches want. So, I'm trying to do everything my coaches want within that, but absolutely have freedom to see stuff and try to take shots, and a lot of insight on plays.

"Oly [Greg Olson] lets me put plays in and he calls them in the games and it's awesome. So, I have some freedom in that which is cool and that Oly is amazing at letting me do because I see it the same way. And if he doesn't see it that way, he's like, 'Yeah, that's not going in.' And it's that simple."