Game Preview: Raiders ready for rematch against Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) travel to Kansas City for a Week 14 rematch against the division-leading Chiefs (8-4).
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Ian Eagle
|Charles Davis
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
After starting the season 1-2, the Kansas City Chiefs have won five straight games since Nov. 1 on their way to the top of the AFC West. The Raiders will need to step up in all three phases to stop the momentum of Patrick Mahomes and Co., but their biggest challenge will be facing KC's defense, which has allowed only 11.2 points per game since their win streak began in Week 8.
Though the Chiefs beat the Broncos 22-9 on Sunday night, offensive stars Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce struggled in the game, recording just 49 receiving yards between the two of them. If the Raiders defense can limit these two playmakers, while Carr and the offense get going, things could trend the right way for the Silver and Black.
Series history
The Chiefs hold the all-time series lead 67-53-2 against the Raiders, dating back to the two teams' first meeting in 1960 when the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans. In their last matchup on Nov. 14, 2021, the Chiefs took home a 41-14 victory over the Silver and Black.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks eighth in the league in total offense (379.3 yards per game), second in passing (291.3 ypg), 28th in rushing (88.0 ypg) and tied for 17th in points (22.8 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 19th in total defense (355.3 ypg), 13th in passing (230.6 ypg), 26th in rushing (124.8 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (26.0 ppg).
The Chiefs offense ranks third in total offense (391.1 ypg), tied for fifth in passing (281.1 ypg), 19th in rushing (110.0 ypg) and tied for 12th in points (TK points). Defensively, the Chiefs rank 26th in total defense (367.7 ypg), 24th in passing (252.5 ypg), 20th in rushing (115.2 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (21.6 ppg).
Numbers to know
- Quarterback Derek Carr needs 13 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
- Carr needs to complete 142 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
- With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.
- Kicker Daniel Carlson needs two field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
- Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow needs one touchdown reception to set a new single-season career high of five.
