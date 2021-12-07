Game Preview: Raiders ready for rematch against Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 07, 2021 at 01:25 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) travel to Kansas City for a Week 14 rematch against the division-leading Chiefs (8-4).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Ian Eagle Charles Davis
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

After starting the season 1-2, the Kansas City Chiefs have won five straight games since Nov. 1 on their way to the top of the AFC West. The Raiders will need to step up in all three phases to stop the momentum of Patrick Mahomes and Co., but their biggest challenge will be facing KC's defense, which has allowed only 11.2 points per game since their win streak began in Week 8.

Though the Chiefs beat the Broncos 22-9 on Sunday night, offensive stars Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce struggled in the game, recording just 49 receiving yards between the two of them. If the Raiders defense can limit these two playmakers, while Carr and the offense get going, things could trend the right way for the Silver and Black.

Series history

The Chiefs hold the all-time series lead 67-53-2 against the Raiders, dating back to the two teams' first meeting in 1960 when the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans. In their last matchup on Nov. 14, 2021, the Chiefs took home a 41-14 victory over the Silver and Black.

Current stats

The Raiders offense ranks eighth in the league in total offense (379.3 yards per game), second in passing (291.3 ypg), 28th in rushing (88.0 ypg) and tied for 17th in points (22.8 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 19th in total defense (355.3 ypg), 13th in passing (230.6 ypg), 26th in rushing (124.8 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (26.0 ppg).

The Chiefs offense ranks third in total offense (391.1 ypg), tied for fifth in passing (281.1 ypg), 19th in rushing (110.0 ypg) and tied for 12th in points (TK points). Defensively, the Chiefs rank 26th in total defense (367.7 ypg), 24th in passing (252.5 ypg), 20th in rushing (115.2 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (21.6 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 13 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 142 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.
  • Kicker Daniel Carlson needs two field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
  • Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow needs one touchdown reception to set a new single-season career high of five.

Silver and Black and White: Week 13 vs. Washington

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders signage outside Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
1 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders signage outside Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
2 / 31

Signage in the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Carson Tinker's (46) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
3 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Carson Tinker's (46) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
4 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
5 / 31

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
6 / 31

Signage in the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
7 / 31

Signage in the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
8 / 31

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A menorah outside Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
9 / 31

A menorah outside Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
10 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
11 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
12 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
13 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
14 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
15 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
16 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
17 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Carson Tinker (46) warming up before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
18 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Carson Tinker (46) warming up before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
19 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
20 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
21 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
22 / 31

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
23 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
24 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
25 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
26 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
27 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coaching assistant George Atkinson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
28 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders coaching assistant George Atkinson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
29 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
30 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.
31 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Washington Football Team.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders aim to snuff out a Washington Football Team on the rise

The Las Vegas Raiders return home to face another NFC East foe in Week 13.
news

Game Preview: Raiders hit the road for a Thanksgiving contest against the Dallas Cowboys

The Silver and Black will try to end their losing streak and feast on the Cowboys this Thursday.
news

Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column when they host the Bengals

With two straight losses, the Silver and Black prepare to bounce back and notch a win at home.
news

Game Preview: Raiders gear up for Sunday primetime matchup vs. Chiefs

It'll be the battle of two high-powered offenses at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.
news

Game Preview: Raiders back on the road for matchup with the New York Giants

Fresh off their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders are hungry for another win as they head to the Big Apple.
news

Game Preview: Can Raiders head into bye week with a win over the Eagles?

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
news

Game Preview: Raiders prepare for battle against the Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to shake off the loss to their AFC West rival as they return home to face the Bears on a short week.
news

Game Preview: Raiders head to Los Angeles for primetime AFC West clash with the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are going into their first division game undefeated, but they'll be facing a tough opponent in AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).
news

Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

The 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week, hungry for another win. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

After a wild Week 1 win over one AFC North foe, the Silver and Black are hitting the road to face another contender in the division in the Steelers.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to Ravens for Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders will also celebrate a long-awaited moment of welcoming fans into Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game for the first time.
Advertising