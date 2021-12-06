Quick Hits: Bisaccia on rookie performances from Sunday, slow starts to offense

Coming off a tough loss, the Raiders are 6-6 with a hard schedule ahead of them.
The Silver and Black have been in this position before, when earlier this season they faced the Chiefs after losing to the Giants. This time around, they'll be looking for a win over the leader of the AFC West. Before they fully turn the page on their loss to Washington, Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia looked back on what went right and wrong on Sunday.
Here are the best soundbites from Bisaccia's Monday media availability:
On how to overcome slow starts on offense:
"We tried, like I said, different things in practice to try to get us going a little bit faster earlier. Dallas game, we come out the first drive, we hit DeSean [Jackson] and have a big play touchdown. This week the defense started off for us and gave up two explosive plays, the next thing you know we are down 7-0. So, we are going to look at all those things again and see what we can try to do to spruce up practice a little bit..."
On Divine Deablo seeing more playing time:
"We think Divine's been coming on in practice all the time and getting a lot more reps certainly at the WILL linebacker. He had a chance to go in there and play for us for a little bit, and we had some injuries. We thought he did a good job, and he kept his role on (special) teams as well."
On Malcolm Koonce's debut:
"I think he's practicing at a high speed right now and he's getting pushed all the time. His opportunity to get dressed this week, with Carl [Nassib] being down, just gave him a chance to get out there and play some. You saw some of the speed that he has, you saw some of the explosion that he has and if you looked at the punt rush tape, he had a really good rush one time at the punt rush as well."
On Darren Waller's day-to-day injury status:
"He's dealing with the knee and the oblique or the rib, whichever one it is, and he got continually a little bit better towards the end of the week. That's kind of why we kept him in the day-to-day, and then visiting with Chris [Cortez] today, our trainer, same deal."
