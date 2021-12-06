Raiders fall to Washington, continue rollercoaster ride of a season

In a season that has brought magnificent highs and unpredictable lows, the latest turn on Sunday, a last-minute, two-point loss to the Washington Football Team, has sent the Raiders to a 6-6 record.
The Silver and Black are now sitting at .500 for the second time this season, after going 5-2 through their first seven games. Despite the results, the Raiders had their chances to lock up a victory on Sunday. After giving up a touchdown on Washington's first drive, the Raiders defense didn't allow another point until the fourth quarter. The Raiders offense, meanwhile, also received good production from 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs.
When it comes down to it, a few missed turnover opportunities, poorly timed penalties and red zone struggles played significant roles. The team went 2-for-8 on third down, had 50 percent efficiency in the red zone and racked up six penalties.
"Difficult story for us in the red zone," said Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. "Obviously, coming out of there with field goals," said Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. "Got the ball at the 39-yard line from the big interception, had the chance to go down there and score a touchdown, and we didn't. We came out of there with a field goal. Puts us in a bad position that way. I know it gives us the lead, but certainly the clock became an issue at the end. … We've got to find a way to score more than 15 points obviously."
The Silver and Black did get their offense going late in the game to seize a 15-14 lead with 2:22 left to play – capitalizing off a Nate Hobbs interception — and Derek Carr led the way, completing 73.6 percent of his passes for 249 yards. But WFT went back down the field and answered with what would be the game-winning field goal.
"We've just got to keep our head down, come to work, listen to what your coach tells you to do and do that to the best of your ability," Carr said postgame. "Our coaches are doing a great job with everything they've had to go through and deal with, their roles changing and things like that. They've done an excellent job of pushing us and keeping the details. We as a whole need to listen to what they're saying and do it on gameday."
Carr's most persistent targets though the game were Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs. The receiver/running back duo combined for 18 catches, both grabbing nine a piece. Renfrow had his second-straight 100-plus receiving yard game while Jacobs finished with 90 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
Both vented their frustrations of the loss after the game, while still trying to stay hopeful and reset their mindsets for their next matchup.
"It's very frustrating. It's definitely very frustrating, annoying really, to start slow every week," Jacobs told the media after the loss. "I feel like we're taking too long to be who we are. It's definitely frustrating and I kind of voiced that a little bit today."
"We've got to be who we are or who we think we are, and we've got to have some juice, some energy, some type of swag to us," added Jacobs. "I feel like we come in stiff and dull in games sometimes and I don't feel like it should take somebody having a big play for everybody to take to that mindset of wanting to be on that."
Renfrow also alluded to slow starts on offense as something that needs to be addressed moving forward.
"We have to convert third down, and we have to get better at scoring touchdowns and not field goals," said Renfrow. "We know that and until we get that fixed, we're going to keep losing games."
With the AFC West still up for grabs, the Silver and Black have three divisional games remaining this season – their next one being the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders will be motivated to get things together in time for the rivalry game with a chance to go back over the .500 mark and stay in the playoff hunt.
"We've got to let this wash out," said Bisaccia. "Eat it for 24 hours, go in to tomorrow, evaluate, clear it out and get ourselves back on track to have a great practice on Wednesday so we can improve a little bit."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.