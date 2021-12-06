Raiders fall to Washington, continue rollercoaster ride of a season

In a season that has brought magnificent highs and unpredictable lows, the latest turn on Sunday, a last-minute, two-point loss to the Washington Football Team, has sent the Raiders to a 6-6 record.

The Silver and Black are now sitting at .500 for the second time this season, after going 5-2 through their first seven games. Despite the results, the Raiders had their chances to lock up a victory on Sunday. After giving up a touchdown on Washington's first drive, the Raiders defense didn't allow another point until the fourth quarter. The Raiders offense, meanwhile, also received good production from 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs.

When it comes down to it, a few missed turnover opportunities, poorly timed penalties and red zone struggles played significant roles. The team went 2-for-8 on third down, had 50 percent efficiency in the red zone and racked up six penalties.