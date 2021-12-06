Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs scores lone touchdown in Raiders' last-minute loss

True freshmen

For starters, third-round defensive end Malcolm Koonce picked up his first NFL sack in his regular-season debut. Another key defensive play came from fifth-round cornerback Nate Hobbs﻿, who picked off his first NFL interception in the fourth quarter. The interception lead to a drive that put three points on the board for the Raiders to take a 15-14 lead with 2:22 remaining in the game.