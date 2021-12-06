Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs scores lone touchdown in Raiders' last-minute loss

Another good day for No. 28
Josh Jacobs pounded his way into the end zone once again Sunday afternoon.
The Pro Bowl back made a great play at the beginning of the fourth quarter to bring the game within a few points. Jacobs bounced off traffic on an inside run to get outside and get the touchdown.
He finished the game with 52 yards on 13 carries with the TD.
True freshmen
The 2021 draft class is starting to shape up nicely for the Raiders.
For starters, third-round defensive end Malcolm Koonce picked up his first NFL sack in his regular-season debut. Another key defensive play came from fifth-round cornerback Nate Hobbs, who picked off his first NFL interception in the fourth quarter. The interception lead to a drive that put three points on the board for the Raiders to take a 15-14 lead with 2:22 remaining in the game.
Additionally, Tre’von Moehrig and Divine Deablo played a lot of snaps on defense today as well. Moehrig ended the day with four tackles and Deablo with 10.