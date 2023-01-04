'He's a guy that everybody loves': DJ Turner lends support to former teammate and Bills safety Damar Hamlin

DJ Turner perhaps has the closest personal relationship to Hamlin among the Silver and Black. The wide receiver was teammates with the Bills safety during the 2020 season at the University of Pittsburgh. Turner described who Hamlin is as a person, with his former teammate on his mind and heart a lot since Monday night.

"I met him awhile back while we were in high school. He's one of those people that everybody wants to be around," Turner said. "He's probably the coolest person I've ever met in my life. His energy is that super attractive energy that everybody wants to be around. Everybody wants to be a little bit like [him]. He's a guy that everybody loves. ... Of course everybody was showing their support, but everybody who knows him – you can feel the energy that everybody loves Damar.