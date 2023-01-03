Game Preview: Raiders close out the regular season against the Chiefs

The Chiefs won their seventh consecutive AFC West title this season, led by Patrick Mahomes who just recorded his second campaign of 5,000+ passing yards. The Silver and Black will be tasked with not only attempting to put pressure on Mahomes, but also keep an eye on running back Jerick McKinnon. The seventh-year player has been on a roll for Kansas City lately, scoring at least one touchdown in the team's last five contests – with the majority of which being receiving TDs. Among Mahomes' plethora of targets is the 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end Travis Kelce, who put up three touchdowns against the Raiders in their Week 5 meeting and is second in the league in TDs (12) this season, behind Davante Adams (14).