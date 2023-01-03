Game Preview: Raiders close out the regular season against the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) end the regular season with a matchup against their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3).
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: ESPN/ABC
|TBA
|TBA
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Cristian Echeverria
What to watch for
The Chiefs won their seventh consecutive AFC West title this season, led by Patrick Mahomes who just recorded his second campaign of 5,000+ passing yards. The Silver and Black will be tasked with not only attempting to put pressure on Mahomes, but also keep an eye on running back Jerick McKinnon. The seventh-year player has been on a roll for Kansas City lately, scoring at least one touchdown in the team's last five contests – with the majority of which being receiving TDs. Among Mahomes' plethora of targets is the 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end Travis Kelce, who put up three touchdowns against the Raiders in their Week 5 meeting and is second in the league in TDs (12) this season, behind Davante Adams (14).
"Whether it's in the passing game, third down, red area, early down; he's making plays all over the field," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said of Kelce back in October. "And he's done it for his whole career, so there's a track record of that and what you've got to do is figure out what your best plan is to try to help minimize it. I mean, you're not going to stop him all the way. He's too good of a player, but you've got to try to minimize."
Matchup history
The Chiefs lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 69-53-2, dating back to 1960. When the two teams met earlier this season in Week 5 on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Raiders, 30-29.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (357.1 yards per game), 11th in passing (234.6 ypg), 16th in rushing (122.5 ypg) and 12th in points (23.9 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 26th in total defense (366.7 ypg), 29th in passing (246.8 ypg), 17th in rushing (119.9 ypg) and 25th in points allowed (24.2 ppg).
The Chiefs rank first in total offense (417.7 ypg), first in passing (305.1 ypg), 21st in rushing (112.6 ypg) and first in points (29.1 ppg). Defensively, the Chiefs rank 12th in total defense (331.3 ypg), 18th in passing (223.5 ypg), ninth in rushing (107.8 ypg) and 20th in points allowed (22.3 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 111 yards to set a new career-high for receiving yards in a single season.
- Adams needs three touchdowns to break franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season (Art Powell, 1963).
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 3.5 more sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs 152 rushing yards to break the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985).
- Jacobs needs 98 yards to move into fourth all-time career rushing yards in franchise history.
