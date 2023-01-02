Jarrett Stidham nominated for Week 17 FedEx Air Player of the Week

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham has been nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week following an impressive performance against the 49ers.
Stidham went 23-of-34 for 365 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 37-34 loss, which was his first career NFL start.
"Once we kind of got going with that first series and we were moving the ball pretty well, I just felt comfortable," Stidham said postgame. "Those guys obviously did a tremendous job today of battling and we were there for each other. And like I said, it was tough to end that way. We've got another week here and we're all on the same page on how we need to finish the year."
FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The other two nominees for the FedEx Air Player of the Week are Tom Brady and Sam Darnold.
Fans can vote for Stidham here or on the tweet below.