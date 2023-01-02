Quick Snap: Raiders fall in overtime thriller after 49ers kick game-winning field goal

Today was a good day for Tae
Davante Adams had a dominant showing in the Raiders' 37-34 overtime defeat.
After his highlight touchdown grab to end the first half, he followed up with a 60-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to extend the Raiders' lead. Adams finished the game with 153 receiving yards on seven catches. This was his eighth game this season with at least 100 receiving yards, and his fifth game with multiple touchdown catches.
Additionally, he's the new franchise record holder for most receiving yards in a season, which was held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown since 1997.
Historic first NFL start
In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham played commendably.
The quarterback looked comfortable throughout the game. His arm strength and ability to extend plays shined bright, totaling 399 scrimmage yards against the No. 1 ranked defense in the league. His two interceptions, including one in overtime, are the two plays he will wish he could get back.
Stidham's 365 passing yards are the most of any quarterback in their first start in franchise history.
What plagued the Raiders on Sunday?
The play of Christian McCaffrey is what propelled the 49ers to their win.
The versatile running back provided an all-around effort to San Francisco's offense, totaling 121 yards on the ground and 72 through the air against a banged up Raiders defense.
The Raiders have allowed an average of 160.6 rushing yards in their previous three contests.
