Quick Snap: Raiders fall in overtime thriller after 49ers kick game-winning field goal

Jan 01, 2023 at 04:38 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Today was a good day for Tae

Davante Adams had a dominant showing in the Raiders' 37-34 overtime defeat.

After his highlight touchdown grab to end the first half, he followed up with a 60-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to extend the Raiders' lead. Adams finished the game with 153 receiving yards on seven catches. This was his eighth game this season with at least 100 receiving yards, and his fifth game with multiple touchdown catches.

Additionally, he's the new franchise record holder for most receiving yards in a season, which was held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown since 1997.

Historic first NFL start

In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham played commendably.

The quarterback looked comfortable throughout the game. His arm strength and ability to extend plays shined bright, totaling 399 scrimmage yards against the No. 1 ranked defense in the league. His two interceptions, including one in overtime, are the two plays he will wish he could get back.

Stidham's 365 passing yards are the most of any quarterback in their first start in franchise history.

What plagued the Raiders on Sunday?

The play of Christian McCaffrey is what propelled the 49ers to their win.

The versatile running back provided an all-around effort to San Francisco's offense, totaling 121 yards on the ground and 72 through the air against a banged up Raiders defense.

The Raiders have allowed an average of 160.6 rushing yards in their previous three contests.

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after kicking a 57-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after kicking a 57-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates after winning the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates after winning the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
