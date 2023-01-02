Jarrett Stidham, Davante Adams' historic efforts recognized amid Week 17 loss

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't receive their desired results to start the New Year, falling to the 49ers, 37-34. Nevertheless, they should remain optimistic after what they were able to achieve Sunday against a really good football team.

The Silver and Black and the San Francisco 49ers went down to the wire. Going into the Week 17 matchup, the 49ers were on an eight-game winning streak, with a defense that's allowed the fewest points and yards to opposing offenses this season. Yet by the end of regulation and heading into overtime, the Raiders offense had accumulated nearly 500 total yards of offense and 34 points.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, on the opening drive of his first NFL start, led the team down the field 70 yards, going 3-for-3 for 59 yards and a touchdown pass to Darren Waller.

Stidham kept pace, finishing with 365 passing yards, 34 rushing yards and three touchdowns. It's the most passing yards for a quarterback in their first start in franchise history. He's also the second quarterback since 1950 with at least 350 passing yards and three touchdown passes in their first career start.