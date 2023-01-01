Halftime Report: Jarrett Stidham getting loose in his first NFL start

Stidham vs. Purdy battle
Both quarterbacks have looked really good in this one so far.
Jarrett Stidham, in his first NFL start, hasn't looked too rattled against the league's No. 1 defense. The former Auburn Tiger finished the first half with 145 passing yards and two touchdowns. He's also getting the job done on the ground, with 31 rushing yards.
The 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has also performed well. The Iowa product, making his fourth NFL start, has completed 70 percent of his throws for 38 yards and two touchdowns.
The ups and downs of the defense
The Raiders defense struggled at containing the run attack in the first half. They've allowed 79 rushing yards to Christian McCaffrey.
Despite these issues, the defense has been able to receive a good individual performance from Clelin Ferrell. The defensive end, seeing increased action in place of the injured Chandler Jones, finished with three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the first half.
On the other side of the defensive line, Maxx Crosby has been getting pressure consistently on Purdy as well.
