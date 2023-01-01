Halftime Report: Jarrett Stidham getting loose in his first NFL start

Jan 01, 2023 at 02:31 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Stidham vs. Purdy battle

Both quarterbacks have looked really good in this one so far.

Jarrett Stidham, in his first NFL start, hasn't looked too rattled against the league's No. 1 defense. The former Auburn Tiger finished the first half with 145 passing yards and two touchdowns. He's also getting the job done on the ground, with 31 rushing yards.

The 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has also performed well. The Iowa product, making his fourth NFL start, has completed 70 percent of his throws for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

The ups and downs of the defense

The Raiders defense struggled at containing the run attack in the first half. They've allowed 79 rushing yards to Christian McCaffrey.

Despite these issues, the defense has been able to receive a good individual performance from Clelin Ferrell. The defensive end, seeing increased action in place of the injured Chandler Jones, finished with three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the first half.

On the other side of the defensive line, Maxx Crosby has been getting pressure consistently on Purdy as well.

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 20-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising