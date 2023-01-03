Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 17 loss

Jarrett Stidham is a baller

When Josh McDaniels decided to name Stidham the starter for the remainder of the regular season, the football world did not know what to expect from the third-year pro with just 48 career pass attempts on his resume.

Despite his familiarity with McDaniel's scheme from their time together in New England, no one could have expected the young gunslinger to fare well against the league's top-ranked defense, particularly after watching the 49ers throttle experienced quarterbacks up and down their schedule.

After watching Stidham complete 23-of-34 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, it's understandable why the Silver and Black wanted to give the youngster a chance to throw the ball around the yard. As an aggressive deep ball thrower, Stidham took advantage of favorable matchups on the perimeter to stretch the defense with long tosses to Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.

In addition, the young passer attacked open windows within the 49ers' zone coverage with touch and timing throws at intermediate range. With Stidham intent on exhausting every option within the route concept before taking the checkdown, the super-sub forced the defense to defend every inch of the field from sideline to sideline and end-line-to-end-line.

The 49ers had to scale back on some of the "bully ball" tactics that worked on their previous opponents. Moreover, they couldn't suffocate the Raiders offense and surrendered 500-plus scrimmage yards on the day.