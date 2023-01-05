Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television

Davante Adams vs. Chiefs secondary

Davante Adams, for lack of better words, had a day against the Chiefs defense in Week 5.

While the All-Pro receiver ended the game with only three catches, two of those catches were 48 and 58-yard touchdown grabs. That Week 5 game was Adams' first game with multiple touchdowns this season, adding four more to his belt since. And last week, he's became the Raiders new record holder for most receiving yards in a single-season (1,443).

"It doesn't surprise me. It's an incredible achievement," said Head Coach Josh McDaniels on Adams breaking the record. "I mean, he hasn't missed a practice, like literally very few reps the entire year. So, to put in that kind of work and that kind of effort and that kind of dedication to his craft when he's already achieved whatever he's achieved prior to being here, I think that just speaks to how incredible the person is. And he's been that way every day that we've been with him."