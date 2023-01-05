Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television

Jan 04, 2023 at 04:46 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The end of the 2022 season is nearing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs arrive to Allegiant Stadium this Saturday for the two teams' regular-season finale. The Raiders look different than they did Week 5, where the Chiefs picked up a one-point victory at Arrowhead Stadium, with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball and a few changes on the offensive side as well.

Read through for a trio of key matchups in the Week 18 showdown in the desert.

Related Links

Maxx Crosby vs. Patrick Mahomes

Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has a good track record against Patrick Mahomes.

In Crosby's seven games against Mahomes in his career, he's sacked the Chiefs QB three times with eight quarterback hits. Last time the two faced off in Week 5, Crosby recorded two sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

However, Crosby's outstanding performance didn't prevent Mahomes from getting the W. The sixth-year quarterback led his team from a 17-point first half deficit to win the game 30-29. Mahomes finished with 292 passing yards and four touchdowns to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes has surpassed 5,000 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns this season, making him the second quarterback in league history to hit those marks in multiple seasons.

Like most offenses this year, the Chiefs will likely throw the kitchen sink at Crosby. The 2023 Pro Bowler currently ranks top 10 in the NFL in sacks, tackles for loss, forced fumbles and quarterback hits.

Davante Adams vs. Chiefs secondary

Davante Adams, for lack of better words, had a day against the Chiefs defense in Week 5.

While the All-Pro receiver ended the game with only three catches, two of those catches were 48 and 58-yard touchdown grabs. That Week 5 game was Adams' first game with multiple touchdowns this season, adding four more to his belt since. And last week, he's became the Raiders new record holder for most receiving yards in a single-season (1,443).

"It doesn't surprise me. It's an incredible achievement," said Head Coach Josh McDaniels on Adams breaking the record. "I mean, he hasn't missed a practice, like literally very few reps the entire year. So, to put in that kind of work and that kind of effort and that kind of dedication to his craft when he's already achieved whatever he's achieved prior to being here, I think that just speaks to how incredible the person is. And he's been that way every day that we've been with him."

The Chiefs defense has surrendered the most passing touchdowns through 16 games and the fifth-most passes completed. Things may look promising for Adams at Allegiant Stadium, considering he connected with Jarrett Stidham on seven catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers on New Year's Day.

The Raiders vs. the second half

The Silver and Black has proven they can compete with anyone this season. Unfortunately, that hasn't resulted into as many wins as they might've hoped for.

This team has no problem coming out of the gate running, with the fifth-highest scoring percentage (42.9) in the league. However, they've been outscored 113-32 in the second half and overtime of their five losses in which they held halftime leads.

The reality for the Raiders is that closing games has been their most crucial deficiency this season. Their main focus Saturday must be playing hard, smart football until the very end.

Sights of the Game: Week 17 Gameday Entertainment vs. 49ers

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Guitarist and songwriter Joe Satriani performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 45

Guitarist and songwriter Joe Satriani performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Guitarist and songwriter Joe Satriani performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 45

Guitarist and songwriter Joe Satriani performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 45

The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Guitarist and songwriter Joe Satriani performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 45

Guitarist and songwriter Joe Satriani performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 45

The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Guitarist and songwriter Joe Satriani performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 45

Guitarist and songwriter Joe Satriani performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Retired MLB pitcher, CC Sabathia, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 45

Retired MLB pitcher, CC Sabathia, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Retired MLB pitcher, CC Sabathia, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 45

Retired MLB pitcher, CC Sabathia, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Retired MLB pitcher, CC Sabathia, signs a plaque for the the Al Davis Memorial torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 45

Retired MLB pitcher, CC Sabathia, signs a plaque for the the Al Davis Memorial torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 45

Rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube and rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube and rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube and rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 45

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube and rapper and record producer Too $hort perform during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band performs during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 45

The Raiders House Band performs during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Versus: The Raiders offense will battle the No. 1 defense in the league

The Raiders, 49ers rivalry will be renewed in a big way this Sunday.

news

Versus: The Raiders defense will be tested against a 'big' and 'elusive' Steelers running back

How will the Raiders fare against the likes of Najee Harris and reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt?

news

Versus: Josh McDaniels will coach against his 'great mentor' when the Patriots arrive this Sunday

The Week 15 matchup is headlined by the Raiders head coach facing his former team inside Allegiant Stadium.

news

Versus: Davante Adams has a 'fun matchup' against the Rams' premier cornerback

The Raiders' star receiver will be across the line of scrimmage from a perennial All-Pro, like himself.

news

Versus: Rivalry matchup between the Raiders, Chargers could be determined in the trenches

The success of the two teams' defensive lines may play a role in who's victorious in Week 13.

news

Versus: Physicality will be a main theme for the Raiders clash with the Seattle Seahawks

The Raiders will have to handle a few physical players on the field this Sunday.

news

Versus: The versatility of Maxx Crosby could provide challenges for Broncos offense

Maxx Crosby against a revamped Broncos ground game should be a highlighted matchup for Week 11.

news

Versus: The Raiders will host former All-Pro center in his NFL coaching debut

A trio of matchups to pay attention to as the Silver and Black prepare for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

news

Versus: Loading up for a duel against a young, rising defensive unit

Here are a couple key matchups to follow as the Raiders prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Versus: Get your popcorn ready for two dynamic running backs squaring off against one another

Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara both have the ability to help their team win the game on the ground.

news

Versus: Josh Jacobs has been keeping defenses up at night

Even with the Raiders on a bye last week, Jacobs is still top three in the league in rushing yards, rushing first downs and rushing yards after contact.

Advertising