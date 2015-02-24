Draft Prospects: Running Backs

Dee Hart | 5-9 | 190 | Colorado St Hart started his college career at Alabama and spent his last season at Colorado St. He totaled 237 carries for 1,441 yards and 17 TDs, adding 20 catches for 207 yards and 2 TDs. In 2014, he had 194 carries for 1,275 yards and 16 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Played only one year at Colorado State, but teammates rallied around him. Runs with determination and finishes his runs with some attitude in the open field. Plays bigger than his listed size. Uses head and shoulder fakes to freeze open-field tacklers and buy himself time to the outside. Is a natural out of the backfield and is able to get separation with his routes. Presses line of scrimmage as zone runner and understands how to set up blocks. Throws effective cut blocks in pass protection.

Braylon Heard | 5-11 | 189 | Kentucky Played one season at Kentucky after transferring from Nebraska. He totaled 72 carries for 366 yards and 4 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Instant zoom. Can hit top gear as quickly as the top-end runners in this draft. Short-strider with outstanding change-of-direction talent. Patient runner with burst, feet and vision to squeeze through small creases. Runs with swivel hips and can plant and cut at sharp angles. Vision is a plus and understands how to run a tight track through the hole. Idolizes Reggie Bush and it shows with his hands and ability to separate out of backfield. Willing to stick his nose in and make honest attempt in pass protection.

Kenny Hilliard | 6-0 | 232 | Louisiana St Rushed 299 times for 1,541 yards and 27 touchdowns over four years at LSU. Earned the team's Butch Duhe Award, given to the players who personify the idea of unselfishness, dependability and commitment to the team.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Decent top-end speed and can catch the ball well out of the backfield. Finds open spaces in passing game and sets up blocks after the catch. Doesn't dance to the line and finishes off runs falling forward. Play speed is adequate but could improve if carrying less weight.

Joey Iosefa | 6-0 | 245 | Hawaii Iosefa totaled 484 carries for 2,064 yards and 20 TDs and 60 receptions for 438 yards and 3 TDs. In 2014, he had 151 rushes for 617 yards and 8 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: No-nonsense runner who prefers to rush between the tackles. Will coil his hips and deliver a blow into second-level linebackers attempting to tackle him and pass rushers in pass protection. Often leans shoulder into contact, absorbing blow while resetting feet to continue his run. Functional ability to cut and take it downhill. Can catch the ball out of the backfield and is adequate in pass protection.

David Johnson | 6-1 | 229 | Northern Iowa In 2014, Johnson totaled 2,527 all-purpose yards with 1,553 rushing yards on 287 carries and 536 receiving yards. He also returned 12 kickoffs for 437 yards. He was named the 2014 College Football Performance Awards All-Purpose Performer of the Year.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Looks good on the hoof. Possesses a big body and falls forward for additional yards. Smooth pass-catcher out of the backfield and is a mismatch for linebackers. Has been a consistent weapon out of the backfield while in college. Uses an effective jump cut on inside runs to change direction and can string a couple of them together on the same run. Has good long speed when he gets into space.

Duke Johnson | 5-9 | 206 | Miami In three seasons at Miami, Johnson totaled 526 carries for 3,519 yards and 26 TDs, adding 69 receptions for 719 yards and 4 TDs. In 2014, he rushed 242 times for 1,652 yards and 10 TDs and caught 38 passes for 421 yards and 3 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Explosive burst and plays with suddenness. Elusive in tight quarters. Has lightning in his feet. Has hips and feet to stop and start without stalling. Rare ability on stretch plays to hit cutback lanes that other backs can't get to. Runs with patience and a well-timed burst. Has great feel as zone-scheme, one-cut runner. Changes direction without breaking stride. Courageous runner. Shows no fear when getting downhill. Strong-willed competitor with toughness. Has second gear around the corner and can erase the angles. Gets small(er) through the hole and runs behind pads. Fights through arm tackles. Regroups and balances himself after initial contact. Reads and sets up routes and adjusts to poorly thrown balls.

Gus Johnson | 5-10 | 224 | Stephen F Austin Three-time All-Southland Conference selection, 2014 Southland Conference Player of the Year, 2014 AFCA, FCS Sports Network and BSN first team All-American and AP second team All-American. He was the Stephen F Austin all-time leading rusher with 3,907 yards.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Well-built with thick bubble and powerful legs. Shows necessary power to rip through arm tackles and churn out additional yardage after contact. Has delayed burst once he gets to second level. Bow-legged runner with wide base and adequate balance through contact. What he lacks in explosiveness he makes up for in grit. Produced at consistent level over last three seasons.

Matt Jones | 6-2 | 235 | Florida In three seasons, Jones totaled 297 carries for 1,431 yards and 11 TDs. In 2014, he rushed 166 times for 817 yards and 6 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Imposing size with muscular frame. Above-average swivel in hips and perimeter quickness for runner his size. Pistons for feet, chomping and churning through contact to extend run. Has slippery lower body with angle-tackle attempts sliding off. Keeps shoulders square to line for maximum power. Plays with forward lean and is difficult to stop for a loss. Used sparingly as a pass-catcher, but flashes capable hands if asked to do so in the pros. Aggressive in protection, squaring up and striking a blow against free-running blitzer.

Jeremy Langford | 6-1 | 208 | Michigan St Langford rushed 577 times for 2,967 yards and 40 TDs. He added 39 receptions for 219 yards and a TD. In 2014, he totaled 276 carries for 1,522 yards and 22 TDs. Named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Running back who has played wide receiver and cornerback at Michigan State. Improved a great deal since 2013 season. Has feet to avoid the trash and bounce it outside. Has burst around the corner and can separate from linebackers in pursuit. Finished his 2014 campaign with 22 carries of 15-plus yards, placing him fifth in running-back heavy Big Ten. Effective with chip blocks and will square up blitzers and take them on in pass protection. Has blocking and pass-catching talent to play on third downs. Good spin move and plus lateral foot quickness. Maintains balance through contact. Showed special-teams potential as a sophomore.

Terrence Magee | 5-9 | 217 | Louisiana St Carried the ball 219 times for 1,304 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 218 yards. Awarded the National L-Club permanent team captaincy.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has more than enough competitiveness and toughness. Sees the holes and makes good decisions when the ball is in his hands. Has decent strength and falls forward to finish runs. Courageous pass protector. Understands protection schemes -- who to block and when to release. Works his feet to stay in front of blitzers and is technically sound.

Marcus Murphy | 5-9 | 195 | Missouri Murphy totaled 337 carries for 1,957 yards and 16 TDs and 50 receptions for 318 yards and 2 TDs. He also returned 87 kickoffs for 2,036 yards and 3 TDs and 75 punts for 801 yards and 4 TDs. In 2014, he rushed 177 times for 924 yards and 4 TDs and made 28 catches for 212 yards and a TD.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has the foot quickness and acceleration to make something out of nothing when called upon as a runner. Needs to play in space, but has quality traits for a runner despite size. Has enough speed to turn the corner and hit a big run down the sideline. In passing game, mismatches inside backers with razor sharp cuts to the sideline creating easy throws for the quarterback. Looks to adjust his routes over the top of coverage if quarterback scrambles. Has excellent hands and concentration to finish a catch despite impending contact. Celebrated kick and punt return specialist with seven career return touchdowns at Missouri.

Thomas Rawls | 5-10 | 217 | Central Michigan Rawls spent his first three seasons at Michigan before playing his senior year at Central Michigan. He totaled 283 carries for 1,436 yards and 15 TDs. In 2014, he had 210 rushes for 1,103 yards and 10 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: If you don't bring it to him, he will bring it to you. Powerful beyond his size with strong legs and outstanding balance at and beyond contact. Able to absorb contact on legs with defenders bouncing off. Coils into a ball of power and explodes into tacklers with cocked hip and low pad level to finish his run with a message being sent. Competes hard on every run with jump cuts and lateral shiftiness in the hole to go with his power. Sudden runner with ability to make sharp, decisive cuts. Can plant and go with immediate burst downhill or bounce to perimeter in search of new opportunities. Has desired foot quickness and hip fluidity. Has above-average vision and feel for the changing shape of running lanes. Hands are good enough to factor in passing game.

Josh Robinson | 5-9 | 215 | Mississippi St In three seasons at Mississippi State, Robinson rushed 323 times for 1,997 yards and 15 TDs and added 43 receptions for 493 yards and a TD. In 2014, he had 190 carries for 1,203 yards and 11 TDs and 28 catches for 370 yards and 1 TD.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Built low to the ground with power trunk and thick bubble. Coils into a ball at contact, making him immune to shoulder and/or forearm blows to tackle. Patient runner. Runs with consistent balance and can maintain it through contact. Flashes lateral agility to escape from the side door and bounce a run wide. Steady threat out of the backfield as pass-catcher. Soft hands to secure the throw and is ready to run after catch. Can chop pass rusher down with his cut blocks.

Ross Scheuerman | 6-1 | 206 | Lafayette Totaled 3,504 rushing yards and 31 TDs and 129 catches for 1,129 yards and 8 TDs. In 2014, he led the team in receiving with 57 receptions for 521 yards and 3 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has a combination of fluid hips and stop-start foot quickness. Can make sudden jump-stop with hard plant-and-go cut tied to it. Plays with suddenness and quick-twitch. Has adequate vision and able to hit it between tackles with decisiveness and good burst when hole materializes suddenly. Well-rounded talent. Can catch it and was a part-time kick returner as well.

Tyler Varga | 5-10 | 227 | Yale Totaled 2,985 rushing yards on 529 attempts. Earned First-Team All-Ivy and the Ivy Offensive MVP, 2nd Team All-America by The Sports Network and named the NEFW Top Senior in New England.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Muscular, well-defined physique. Has hands the size of an offensive lineman. Determined player with willingness to switch from running back to fullback. Strong legs to power through angle tackles. Runs with above average change of direction and uses effective spin move. Able to stop on a dime and make defenders miss. Showed reliable hands out of backfield at Senior Bowl practices.

Karlos Williams | 6-1 | 225 | Florida St Williams totaled 240 carries for 1,417 yards and 22 TDs and caught 37 passes for 328 yards and a TD. He also returned 29 kickoffs for 655 yards. In 2014, he rushed 149 times for 687 yards and 11 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Former safety with aggressive, physical temperament. Taller and longer than most running backs, but has exceptional burst to trim the corner and go. Angular running style. Makes subtle changes of direction without gearing down. One-cut daddy on outside zone plays. Has good top-end speed. Can be a factor on swing passes and will body up in pass protection. Lowers pads and delivers a blow on the move. Falls forward and is a pile mover when pad level is right. Natural footwork for an inexperienced back. Slams it between tackles when asked and doesn't look to bounce outside. Shows patience and uses head fakes to freeze defenders in space. Hard to tackle and keeps feet churning at impact.

Trey Williams | 5-8 | 195 | Texas A&M In three seasons at Texas A&M, Williams rushed 204 times for 1,343 yards and 18 TDs and caught 38 passes for 330 yards and a TD. He also returned 70 kickoffs for 1,684 yards. In 2014, he rushed 81 times for 560 yards and 7 TDs.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Features a devastating jump-cut that torments defenders in space. One of the best "make-you-miss" types in this draft. Improvisation-oriented athlete in space. Able to change directions at a moment's notice and multiple times during one play. Great vision. Looks past first move and focuses on second move. Instant burst through the crease to the third level. Ran for 15-plus yards on 13.6 percent of his carries over the last two years. Can be shuffled around the field as a mismatch weapon. Was a kick returner for all three years at A&M.

TJ Yeldon | 6-2 | 221 | Alabama Yeldon totaled 576 carries for 3,322 yards and 37 TDs and 46 catches for 494 yards and 2 TDs in three seasons at Alabama. In 2014, he rushed 194 times for 979 yards and 11 TDs and caught 15 passes for 180 yards and a TD.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has good size with room on his frame to add more bulk. Exceptional hips and foot quickness, using both to weave and dart through the trash between tackles. Quick, decisive reads on zone plays. Has ankle flexion to dip, one-cut and burst through second level and into the third. Creative runner showing innate feel for running lanes. Anticipates creases that are developing and makes himself skinny to squeeze through. Effortless lateral movement. Can make tacklers miss and change tackle angles in confined quarters. Above average out of backfield and after the catch. Productive when playing through pain.

Zach Zenner | 6-0 | 220 | South Dakota St Named to the third All-America team, the American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America Team and the Walter Camp FCS All-America Team. Rushed for 6,163 yards in his career and totaled 7,751 all-purpose yards.