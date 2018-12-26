Dwayne Harris named Week 16 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dec 26, 2018 at 06:25 AM
Raiders Public Relations

Wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris has been named the Week 16 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Stat line: Recorded two punt returns for 106 yards including one touchdown, two kickoff returns for 46 yards and one special teams tackle

  • Recorded a 99-yard punt return in the first quarter to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead
  • His punt return TD was the first punt returned for a TD by a Raider since 2008.
  • His 99-yard score was the longest punt return in franchise history.
  • His 99-yard score on a punt return is tied for the second-longest in NFL history.
  • Harris is the only player this week to register a punt return for a score.
  • Harris' 106 total punt return yards ranks first in the NFL in Week 16 and are 60 more than any other returner this week.
  • His 106 punt return yards rank fourth among all single-game performances this season.
  • Harris also made two key blocks that prevented the ball from being downed deep in Raider territory.
  • Both blocks resulted in touchbacks.

