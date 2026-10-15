Dylan Laube is turning special teams success into a larger role

The Raiders have not had a kickoff returned for a touchdown since Jacoby Ford went 101 yards to the house against the Browns in Oakland on Oct. 16, 2011.

"Stud," said Laube, who obviously has similar return goals.

So if his mind was blank approaching the goal line, what, exactly, happens when he hits the open field on a return, with only one man to beat?

"To be honest with you, you don't think about anything," Laube said, echoing his TD state of mind.

"It's just like, in that flow state … with the adrenaline rush to it. Just go, go, go. So, to be honest with you, I'm not really even thinking about anything."

Fair enough, but Laube's return game and success in it has made opposing special teams coordinators think of him in gameplanning.

"To be honest with you, I think I'm doing the easiest job on the field with that because the front nine, and 10 in the back, is doing everything else. I mean, just blocking on that play is so tough, and for them to open up the holes and allow me to hit it full speed is the easiest part.

"I mean, without them and the coaches, too, just scheming it up, man, it just sets us up for such great field positioning."

Which will be a non-negotiable against the Bills this weekend.

Buffalo is coming off a dramatic Monday night win at the Rams and boasting a record of 4-1, while the Raiders are riding a two-game losing streak and sitting at 3-2.

"They're a very big, physical team and I think, ultimately, we've just got to play fast and, once again, just be fundamentally sound," Laube said.

"Ultimately, this is a whole different [Raiders] team this year. And we've shown it every single week so far, and I think it's just, trust the process.

"It's such a long season, too. It's so hard to … go 17-0. If you're a great team, you win over 10 games, but that's still what, seven losses? So, you've got to trust the process and I think we're gonna have a really good bounce-back week this week."