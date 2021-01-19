Matt Miller weighs in on early prospects for the Raiders at No. 17 in the 2021 NFL Draft

Kwity Paye

Defensive Lineman • Michigan

Out of the many mock drafts that have been released up to this point early into the draft process, Kwity Paye's name has been tied to the Raiders No. 17 pick more than any player.

New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has made it clear upon his arrival that he is planning on building up the defensive line first and letting everything else fall in place. This may be the best route to go after the Raiders finished the season with 21 sacks, the fourth lowest in the NFL.