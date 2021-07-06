East-West Shrine Bowl heads to Las Vegas in 2022

Jul 06, 2021 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

NEW YORK – The East-West Shrine Bowl™, America's longest-running college football all-star game, which supports Shriners Hospitals for Children®, will be played on Feb. 3, 2022, at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders as part of NFL Pro Bowl week.

Televised nationally during primetime on NFL Network, the East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off from Allegiant Stadium, one of the nation's premier professional stadiums. The Thursday evening event will bring approximately 125 of the nation's top college seniors to be coached by NFL staffs for a week of preparation in front of hundreds of NFL scouts, professional agents and media, all leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, which will also be held in Las Vegas.

"The East-West Shrine Bowl is exemplary of the values of football, as all involved have the opportunity to inspire and encourage the children and families at Shriners Hospitals," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "In addition to community service and engagement, student athletes get an early start on the evaluation of their skills and coaches also showcase their talent, develop professionally, and network with colleagues, which is invaluable to the future of football."

Throughout the 97-year storied history of the East-West Shrine Bowl, the legendary game has produced more than 500 NFL Pro Bowl appearances. The 2022 game will mark the first time that both the Shrine Bowl and Pro Bowl align during the same week to strengthen the relationship between the two events. The move to Las Vegas this February comes after the Shrine Bowl was played in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the past 10 years.

"This is a historic day for the East-West Shrine Bowl and Shriners Hospitals for Children," said Bob Roller, director of national sports management for Shriners Hospitals. "Our goal was to expand the reach and mission of our healthcare system and to hold a world-class sporting event, and this partnership with the NFL and Pro Bowl Week greatly enhances our on-going mission that has helped more than 1.5 million children since opening in 1922."

Thousands of East-West Shrine Bowl all-stars have gone to the NFL in the past century, including 78 who went on to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Some of the many legendary names in past games include Tom Brady, Gale Sayers, John Elway, Lawrence Taylor, Pat Tillman, Brett Favre, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Frank Gifford and Roger Staubach.

"We're thrilled that the East-West Shrine Bowl will be coming to Las Vegas as part of NFL Pro Bowl Week, and to welcome such a prestigious event for the student-athletes and their fans," said Steve Hill, CEO/president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Las Vegas has become the Sports Capital of the World and adding this bowl game showcasing college football's elite certainly enhances that standing."

The East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children and its mission to provide excellent care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families' ability to pay.

