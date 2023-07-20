Edwards: 5 Raiders under 25 to know

Jul 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Levi Edwards

As the Las Vegas Raiders head into Training Camp, they're not lacking young talent. On the roster from top to bottom, there are several players to keep an eye on as they come into their own.

Levi Edwards takes a look at five Raiders at the age of 25 or younger who bring top skills to the team.

Maxx Crosby

Crosby is still 25 for another month, so he clears this list.

It's never a bad thing having a franchise piece of your team as young and hungry as Madd Maxx. The edge rusher is going into his fifth season in the Silver and Black, now widely considered a top defensive player in the league. He set career-highs in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (36) and total tackles (89) last season while also leading the league in tackles for loss (22). What makes Crosby special is not just his ability to get after the quarterback, but his development in stopping the run – earning an 82.5 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022.

"I want to be the best at what I do and win. I have a ton to work on," Crosby said earlier this offseason. "There's always something to work on as far as pass rush and the run game. I'm not going to say exact examples, but I could get better in every single way, and I work on that every single day all year round. It's looking for that 1 percent. I'm looking for that every single day.

"How can I get better at my routine? How can I get better [with] my nutrition? How can I get better in my pass rush, my counters, stopping the run? I don't leave a box unchecked. I'm constantly seeking to get better every single day, and I'm going to keep pushing until I'm the undisputed. That's the goal every day."

Josh Jacobs

Crosby's draft classmate finds himself on this list after leading the league in rushing yards.

Since being drafted out of Alabama in 2019, Jacobs has assumed the role of being the Raiders' workhorse running back. He set career-highs in rushing yards (1,653) and scrimmage yards (2,053) with 12 rushing touchdowns on the season. Along with winning the inaugural Jim Brown Award, he was a First Team All-Pro selection and the highest overall graded running back from Pro Football Focus (91.6). Jacobs was designated as a franchise player by the team in March.

Dylan Parham

The 23-year-old is coming off a rookie season in which he started all 17 games on the offensive line.

The versatile lineman was productive at center, left guard and right guard with more room to grow going into his second year in the Silver and Black. For his efforts, he was selected to the 2022 Professional Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team. Bleacher Report also predicted Parham to be the Raiders' biggest breakout performer in the 2023 season.

"Entering Year 2 under offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, Parham will be better equipped to provide more steady play on the interior," wrote Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. "He was a powerful run-blocker in Year 1, and if Bricillo can help smooth out some of Parham's deficiencies in pass protection, he can become a key building block for Las Vegas. Parham's positional versatility makes him an asset for the Raiders, but if he can become a dependable starter at one position, he can be a star."

With veterans like Kolton Miller, Jermaine Eluemunor and Andre James around him, Parham could potentially develop into a top guard in the NFL.

Nate Hobbs

The 24-year-old cornerback hit the ground running his rookie season in 2021, and hopefully could continue to rise in the Raiders secondary heading into 2023.

As a fifth-round pick from Illinois, Hobbs became the starting nickel cornerback and exceeded all expectations. He finished with 74 total tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass deflections, an interception and a PFF All-Rookie Team selection. His second season got off to a good start, however he wasn't able to capitalize off his rookie season as injuries sidelined him for six games.

Now back at full health and a better knowledge of Patrick Graham's defense, Hobbs could emerge as a top dog of this defense alongside Crosby. The additions of Marcus Epps, Brandon Facyson and Duke Shelley will also bring the best out of him in Training Camp as the defensive backs compete.

Divine Deablo

Divine Deablo has a lot on his plate this season, bouncing back from a season-ending injury to positioning himself as a leader in this Raiders defense.

Having never played linebacker until he was drafted by the Raiders in 2021, the Virginia Tech product played in all 17 games his rookie season with five starts. Like Hobbs, Deablo got off to a great start in his second season before succumbing to an arm injury. He was leading the team in total tackles through seven games along with a 71.1 run defense PFF grade.

At 24 years old, Deablo is expected by many to step up and play a big role, with several coaches and teammates giving him rave reviews from his work during OTAs. The green dot privileges were bestowed upon Deablo in practice earlier this offseason, giving him a great opportunity to make a name for himself this season.

Photos: Rookies report for 2023 Training Camp

Take an exclusive look outside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders rookies arrive for 2023 Training Camp.

