Edwards: 5 Raiders under 25 to know

Crosby is still 25 for another month, so he clears this list.

It's never a bad thing having a franchise piece of your team as young and hungry as Madd Maxx. The edge rusher is going into his fifth season in the Silver and Black, now widely considered a top defensive player in the league. He set career-highs in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (36) and total tackles (89) last season while also leading the league in tackles for loss (22). What makes Crosby special is not just his ability to get after the quarterback, but his development in stopping the run – earning an 82.5 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022.

"I want to be the best at what I do and win. I have a ton to work on," Crosby said earlier this offseason. "There's always something to work on as far as pass rush and the run game. I'm not going to say exact examples, but I could get better in every single way, and I work on that every single day all year round. It's looking for that 1 percent. I'm looking for that every single day.