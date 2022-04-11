ESPN analyst Jordan Reid predicts Raiders taking a DT with third-round selection

The city of Las Vegas is two weeks away from the NFL Draft coming to town.

The draft's host city team, the Las Vegas Raiders, will have a lot to be excited for as well. This will be the first draft for the Silver and Black with General Manager Dave Ziegler and Assistant GM Champ Kelly leading the way. The Raiders' first draft selection won't come until day two, as their first and second round selections now belong to the Green Bay Packers (via the Davante Adams trade).

Looking at who the Silver and Black could take with their later picks, ESPN's Jordan Reid put together a complete draft projection for all seven rounds and 262 picks. Let's dive into who he has going to the Las Vegas Raiders.

No. 86 pick: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

"The Raiders have to get some help in the trenches, and Butler is an explosive interior defender with a quick first step," Reid wrote.

  • Career stats: 152 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles
  • 76.7 PFF grade for 2021 season
  • 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist
  • 5 flat 40-yard dash

No. 126 pick: Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

  • Career stats: 84 tackles, 15 pass breakups, five interceptions
  • 2021 Cheez-It Bowl MVP (Defensive INT for touchdown)
  • 2021 All-ACC team
  • 4.52 40-yard dash

No. 164 pick (via NE): Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA

  • 2021 First Team All-Conference USA
  • 5.19 40-yard dash
  • 27.5 vertical jump

No. 165 pick: Ben Brown, G, Ole Miss

  • 2018 SEC All-Freshman Team
  • 70.2 PFF grade for 2021 season

No. 227 pick (via CAR): EJ Perry, QB, Brown

  • Career stats: 6,249 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns, 1,1999 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns
  • 2021 Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2021 First-Team All-Ivy League team
  • 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl MVP (241 passing yards, three touchdowns)
  • 4.65 40-yard dash

