Exclusive Q and A with Commissioner Goodell





NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meets with Raiders fans prior to the Silver and Black's 35-27 win over the San Diego Chargers. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attended the Raiders Week 5 game against the San Diego Chargers. Commissioner Goodell took time out for a Q&A with Raiders.com.

Q: Why do you think the Raiders are important to the NFL experience?

Commissioner Goodell: Well, I think the Raiders are an important part of the NFL. The way the Raiders franchise has had success over the years, what it has meant to the NFL, it's a big part of our tradition and history.

Q: The Raider Nation is a passionate group of fans. How would you describe them?

Commissioner Goodell: I will be able to describe them a little better for you in a couple hours because we're going to go sit with them. You see them all over the world. When I travel all over the world and we play international games, the Raider fans are all over. They're passionate and they love their team...that's a great thing.

Q: What message would you send to the Raider Nation? What do you want to tell them?