Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Jets?

Nov 10, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Adam Rank: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Jets

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Raiders

Nick Shook: Raiders

Eric Edholm: Jets

Kevin Patra: Raiders

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Raiders

Matt Bowen: Jets

Mike Clay: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Jets

Kimberly Martin: Raiders

Eric Moody: Raiders

Jason Reid: Raiders

Lindsey Thiry: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Jets

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Jets

Ryan Wilson: Jets

John Breech: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan: Raiders

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Raiders

Chris Simms: Jets

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Claire Kuwana: Jets

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Jets

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Raiders 

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.9.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) and cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 55

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
