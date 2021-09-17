Expert Game Picks: Raiders prepare for clash with Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

It took the Raiders offense some time to find its footing, but QB Derek Carr got into a rhythm and led the come-from-behind win against the Ravens in Week 1. Next up for QB1 and the offense is LB T.J. Watt and the Steelers defense — which arguably features the best pass-rush in the league.

For the Raiders defense, facing QB Ben Roethlisberger and his receivers in the first road trip of 2021 is a great test for the Raiders secondary. DE Maxx Crosby's continued pursuit of the quarterback will be vital in slowing down Big Ben and the explosive chunk plays.

Let's take a look at who the experts are picking:

ESPN-Week-2-GP-2021
CBS-Week-2-GP-2021
USA-Today-GP-W2-2021

