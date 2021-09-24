Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 3 rematch with the Dolphins in the desert

Sep 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

After spoiling the Steelers' home opener, the Silver and Black return to Allegiant Stadium for a rematch against the Miami Dolphins. After defeating two straight AFC North opponents, the Raiders face a 1-1 Dolphins team coming off a 35-0 loss to the Bills last Sunday.

QB Derek Carr faces a stingy Dolphins pass defense Sunday, featuring CB Xavien Howard and DE Emmanuel Ogbah. The Raiders' improved defense will go against backup QB Jacoby Brissett, a shuffled offensive line for the Dolphins and the return of WR Will Fuller V to pair with rookie WR Jaylen Waddle.

Let's take a look at who the experts are picking:

ESPN-GP-WEEK-3-2021
CBS-GP-WEEK-3-2021
MMQB-GP-WEEK-3-2021

