Expert Game Picks: Oakland Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Oct 04, 2019 at 09:06 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Oakland Raiders have touched down in London and are set to take the pitch Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PDT against the Chicago Bears. It'll be the first time Derek Carr and Khalil Mack have faced each other on opposite teams, and while they're close as friends, they both want to best the other.

Chicago is likely to play quarterback Chase Daniel in place of Mitchell Trubisky who's recovering from a shoulder injury. The Silver and Black will face a tough defense no doubt about it, but this should be an entertaining duel at Tottenham's all-new stadium.

Here are the expert picks for Week 5:

gamepicks-2019_week_5_s1
gamepicks-2019_week_5_s2
gamepicks-2019_week_5_s3
gamepicks-2019_week_5_s4
gamepicks-2019_week_5_s5
gamepicks-2019_week_5_s6

Advertising