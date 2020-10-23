Expert Game Picks: Raiders clash with the new-look Buccaneers in Vegas

The Silver and Black play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and QB Tom Brady at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Originally a primetime showdown, this Week 7 matchup has been moved to 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX. The Bucs are coming off their dominating victory over the undefeated Green Bay Packers and will face a Raiders team coming off their bye week.
Let's take a look at who the experts are picking:
Introducing Raiders Stat Showdown, powered by DraftKings. Play for free and make your predictions for Week 7.
Raiders Stat Showdown
Share in $1,000 worth of Raider Image gift cards every week if you get the top score.
The player who accumulates the most total points across the entire season will win a VIP Pro Bowl Experience and tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Terms and conditions apply