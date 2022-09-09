Expert Game Picks: Raiders face Chargers in first 2022 divisional matchup

Sep 09, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders travel to Los Angeles this Sunday for a Week 1 matchup against the Chargers. Will the Raiders win their fourth straight season opener?

Take a look at who the experts are picking:

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Chargers

Matt Bowen: Chargers

Mike Clay: Chargers

Jeremy Fowler: Chargers

Domonique Foxworth: Chargers

Dan Graziano: Chargers

Jason Reid: Chargers

Laura Rutledge: Chargers

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Chargers

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Chargers

Jason La Canfora: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Chargers

Ryan Wilson: Chargers

John Breech: Chargers

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Chargers

Michael Davis Smith: Chargers

USA Today

Jarrett Bell: Chargers

Nate Davis: Chargers

Safid Deen: Raiders

Tyler Dragon: Chargers

Parker Gabriel: Chargers

Mike Jones: Chargers

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers

