Expert Game Picks: Raiders face Chargers in first 2022 divisional matchup

The Raiders travel to Los Angeles this Sunday for a Week 1 matchup against the Chargers. Will the Raiders win their fourth straight season opener?
Take a look at who the experts are picking:
Stephania Bell: Chargers
Matt Bowen: Chargers
Mike Clay: Chargers
Jeremy Fowler: Chargers
Domonique Foxworth: Chargers
Dan Graziano: Chargers
Jason Reid: Chargers
Laura Rutledge: Chargers
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Gregg Rosenthal: Chargers
Pete Prisco: Chargers
Jason La Canfora: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Chargers
Ryan Wilson: Chargers
John Breech: Chargers
Mike Florio: Chargers
Michael Davis Smith: Chargers
Jarrett Bell: Chargers
Nate Davis: Chargers
Safid Deen: Raiders
Tyler Dragon: Chargers
Parker Gabriel: Chargers
Mike Jones: Chargers
Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers
