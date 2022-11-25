Presented by

Expert Game Picks: Raiders gear up for second consecutive road game

Nov 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Seahawks

Adam Rank: Seahawks

Daniel Jeremiah: Seahawks

Nick Shook: Seahawks

Marc Sessler: Seahawks

Marcas Grant: Seahawks

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Seahawks

Jason La Canfora: Seahawks

Will Brinson: Seahawks

Jared Dubin: Seahawks

Ryan Wilson: Seahawks

John Breech: Seahawks

Pro Football Talk

Michael Davis Smith: Seahawks

Mike Florio: Seahawks

USA Today

Jarrett Bell: Seahawks

Chris Bumbaca: Seahawks

Nate Davis: Seahawks

Safid Deen: Seahawks

Tyler Dragon: Seahawks

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.24.22

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 12 road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
