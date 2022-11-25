Expert Game Picks: Raiders gear up for second consecutive road game

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:
Gregg Rosenthal: Seahawks
Adam Rank: Seahawks
Daniel Jeremiah: Seahawks
Nick Shook: Seahawks
Marc Sessler: Seahawks
Marcas Grant: Seahawks
Pete Prisco: Seahawks
Jason La Canfora: Seahawks
Will Brinson: Seahawks
Jared Dubin: Seahawks
Ryan Wilson: Seahawks
John Breech: Seahawks
Michael Davis Smith: Seahawks
Mike Florio: Seahawks
Jarrett Bell: Seahawks
Chris Bumbaca: Seahawks
Nate Davis: Seahawks
Safid Deen: Seahawks
Tyler Dragon: Seahawks
Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks
Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 12 road game against the Seattle Seahawks.