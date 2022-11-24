Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Injury Report

Nov 23, 2022 at 04:24 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, and the practice report is an estimate.

LB Luke Masterson is listed as limited with a rib injury, while T Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) was again limited after missing last week's game.

"Whenever he's able to do it, and not set himself back, then I think he'll be able to be back out there," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday about Miller. "And again, we'll see how this week goes. It'll be interesting to see how the next few days go for him. He's working really hard to get back out there as soon as he can."

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Luke MastersonLBRibsLP
Kolton MillerTShoulder/abdomenLP

Seattle Seahawks:

The Seahawks, who are coming off a bye week, had just two players not participate in Wednesday's practice: WR Dee Eskridge (hand) and DE L.J. Collier (illness).

LB Cody Barton (foot) and S Ryan Neal (ankle) were listed on the report, but were full participants.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Dee EskridgeWRHandDNP
L.J. CollierDEIllnessDNP
Cody BartonLBFootFP
Ryan NealSAnkleFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

