Versus: Physicality will be a main theme for the Raiders clash with the Seattle Seahawks

Davante Adams vs. Tariq Woolen

It's time once again for another rising star cornerback to go up against one of the game's best.

Rookie Tariq Woolen has been tearing it up for the Seahawks secondary this season. The fifth-rounder out of UTSA had a lot of hype surrounding him during the Draft due to his 6-foot-4 frame and 4.26 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He and rookie teammate Coby Bryant have been trusted upon to deliver early in their careers and haven't disappointed.

Woolen is leading the team in pass deflections (nine) and interceptions (five) with a 71.7 NFL passer rating allowed. He's a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year, along with New York Jets' Sauce Gardner.

Even with the early success Woolen has obtained, Davante Adams is a different beast.

Adams is second in the league in touchdown catches (10) as he's in the midst of his sixth NFL season with double-digit touchdown grabs. He's coming off a 141 receiving yard performance with two crucial touchdown catches that led the Raiders to victory. Additionally, Adams has gone for over 100 receiving yards six times this season.