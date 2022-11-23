Versus: Physicality will be a main theme for the Raiders clash with the Seattle Seahawks

The Raiders are riding into Week 12 with some momentum coming off their overtime victory against the Broncos.
The win couldn't come at a better time for the Silver and Black, breaking a three-game skid. The win was an all-around team effort, with all three phases coming together in their first road win of the season. They now turn their attention to the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks, in hopes of picking up another crucial win on the road.
The Hawks are led by their Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Pete Carroll, with new starting quarterback Geno Smith. They also have a plethora of young talent across their roster that have been contributing factors in their quest to win the NFC West.
Here's a trio of headline matchups to follow going into this contest.
Davante Adams vs. Tariq Woolen
It's time once again for another rising star cornerback to go up against one of the game's best.
Rookie Tariq Woolen has been tearing it up for the Seahawks secondary this season. The fifth-rounder out of UTSA had a lot of hype surrounding him during the Draft due to his 6-foot-4 frame and 4.26 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He and rookie teammate Coby Bryant have been trusted upon to deliver early in their careers and haven't disappointed.
Woolen is leading the team in pass deflections (nine) and interceptions (five) with a 71.7 NFL passer rating allowed. He's a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year, along with New York Jets' Sauce Gardner.
Even with the early success Woolen has obtained, Davante Adams is a different beast.
Adams is second in the league in touchdown catches (10) as he's in the midst of his sixth NFL season with double-digit touchdown grabs. He's coming off a 141 receiving yard performance with two crucial touchdown catches that led the Raiders to victory. Additionally, Adams has gone for over 100 receiving yards six times this season.
It won't all be on Woolen to contain Adams, as the Seahawks could use Bryant and fourth-year cornerback Michael Jackson to shadow No. 17 as well. Despite all three of these cornerbacks being extremely talented, it will be a tough challenge to neutralize the All-Pro receiver.
Rock Ya-Sin vs. DK Metcalf
Big, physical cornerback covering a big, physical wide receiver. What more could you ask for out of a marquee matchup?
Rock Ya-Sin has been drawing opposing team's WR1s throughout the season and has held his own. He's allowed a 36.3 precent completion rating in man coverage and leads the Raiders in pass deflections with six. His physical style of play and tackling skills has been a necessity for the secondary withNate Hobbs on injured reserve.
Ya-Sin could be largely responsible for covering perhaps the most physical receiver in the NFL, DK Metcalf. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has nearly 600 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the season. If Ya-Sin and the Raiders defense can't get after Metcalf, it's could be a long day in Seattle.
"[I]n terms of size, Metcalf presents some issues," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Just in terms of his ability to make plays down the field, the speed, the rare combination of size and speed. The ability to be a point of attack blocker in the run game, his toughness that shows up on tape, the ability to stiff arm. Everything that he does, he does at a high level."
Andre James vs. Quinton Jefferson
It will be reminiscent of a day in last season's practice for Andre James.
After being teammates during the 2021 season, James will be lined up against defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. Jefferson had a one-year stint with the Silver and Black before returning to Seattle, where he's played five seasons including this year. He had 4.5 sacks as a Raider and has three sacks in 2022.
James has come into his own at center, as this Sunday will be his 27th start with Derek Carr. He's allowed just one sack this season, with a 75+ pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in three games.
"The more reps you get, the more consistency you're going to be able to get," James said last week of the offensive line. "We're building together so the more reps I feel like we get together, the better we're going to gel."
