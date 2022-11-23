Game Preview: Raiders get set for Week 12 battle against the Seahawks

Nov 22, 2022 at 04:02 PM
Rachel Gossen

Another road trip is on deck for the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) as they travel to Seattle in Week 12 to face the Seahawks (6-4).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Lumen Field.

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: CBSGreg GumbelAdam Archuleta
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizDemian Reyes

What to watch for

The Raiders will be tasked with slowing a high-powered offense that has scored the fifth-most points per game in the league and is coming off a bye week.

QB Geno Smith won the starting job in the preseason and has been in the midst of a breakout year. The 10-year vet has thrown for 2,474 yards on the season with a 17:4 touchdown-interception ratio and has a league-high 72.8 completion percentage while leading the Seahawks to a 6-4 record – top in the NFC West. Smith has a variety of dynamic offensive weapons in wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, not to mention rookie RB Kenneth Walker III, who is tied for fifth in the league with seven rushing TDs (also the most rushing touchdowns by a rookie RB this season). It's sure to be another challenge for a Raiders defense that held the Broncos to just 16 points last week.

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series 28-25 against the Seahawks, dating back to 1977. The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 14, 2018, where the visiting Seattle team took home a 27-3 win. The Seahawks have won three of the last five games against the Silver and Black.

Current stats

Following Week 11, the Raiders offense ranks 16th in the league in total offense (342.3 yards per game), tied for eighth in passing (235.5 ypg), 23rd in rushing (106.8 ypg) and 16th in points (22.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 27th in total defense (370.5 ypg), tied for 24th in passing (247.6 ypg), 20th in rushing (122.9 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (24.2 ppg).

The Seahawks rank 11th in total offense (352.1 ypg), 13th in passing (227.8 ypg), 13th in rushing (124.3 ypg) and fifth in points (25.7 ppg). Defensively, the Seahawks rank 26th in total defense (370.0 ypg), 21st in passing (229.1 ypg), 28th in rushing (140.9 ypg) and tied for 22nd in points allowed (24.1 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 51 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • QB Derek Carr needs 83 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • Carr needs 48 passing yards to surpass Tony Romo (34,183) for 37th on the NFL's all-time passing list.
  • P AJ Cole is 49 yards away from reaching 10,000 career net punting yards.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 7.0 sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years in the league.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs one rushing touchdown to move into sole possession for third all-time in franchise career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 70 more rushing yards in 2022 to become the third player in club history with three seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards, joining Marcus Allen (1983-85) and Mark van Eeghen (1976-78).

Notable connections

  • Raiders CB Sidney Jones played in 16 games with 11 starts with the Seahawks across the 2021 and 2022 seasons before joining the Raiders.
  • Raiders TE Jacob Hollister played two seasons with the Seahawks (2019-2020).
  • Seahawks DE Shelby Harris was originally drafted in the seventh round (235th overall) by the Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the team.
  • Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin played three seasons with the Raiders (2016-18).
  • Seahawks G Gabe Jackson played seven seasons with the Silver and Black, and was the Raiders' third-round pick (81st overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.
  • Seahawks LB Tanner Muse was drafted by the Raiders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
  • Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson spent the 2021 season with the Raiders.
  • Seahawks LS Carson Tinker played one game with the Raiders in 2021.
  • Seahawks assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith spent three seasons (2015-17) as a Raiders in the same role.
  • Seahawks offensive passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal spent five seasons with the Raiders as an assistant wide receivers/quality control coacl (2007-08) and wide receivers coach (2009-11).

