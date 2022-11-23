Game Preview: Raiders get set for Week 12 battle against the Seahawks

QB Geno Smith won the starting job in the preseason and has been in the midst of a breakout year. The 10-year vet has thrown for 2,474 yards on the season with a 17:4 touchdown-interception ratio and has a league-high 72.8 completion percentage while leading the Seahawks to a 6-4 record – top in the NFC West. Smith has a variety of dynamic offensive weapons in wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, not to mention rookie RB Kenneth Walker III, who is tied for fifth in the league with seven rushing TDs (also the most rushing touchdowns by a rookie RB this season). It's sure to be another challenge for a Raiders defense that held the Broncos to just 16 points last week.