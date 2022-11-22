Maxx Crosby nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Nov 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM
Levi Edwards

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been selected to represent the Las Vegas Raiders for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The prestigious award was created in honor of the late founder owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Each team around the league nominated one of its players who they feel exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The Silver and Black chose Crosby as its representative of fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition this season for the organization.

So far this season, Crosby leads the Raiders in sacks (nine), solo tackles (42), tackles for loss (16), quarterback hits (16) and forced fumbles (two).

"These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship," Troy Vincent, EVP of Football Operations of the NFL, said in a press release. "It reflects the very values of respect, resilience and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world."

A panel of former NFL players will determine eight finalists before current players on each team submit a consensus vote got their choice of the winner in December. Teams cannot vote for their own players.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors in February and receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders legend Charles Woodson won the award in 2015.

