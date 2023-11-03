Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Giants?

Nov 03, 2023 at 10:36 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Giants

Colleen Wolfe: Giants

Adam Rank: Giants

Marcas Grant: Raiders

Marc Sessler: Giants

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Giants

Nick Shook: Giants

Eric Edholm: Giants

Kevin Patra: Giants

Related Links

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Raiders

Matt Bowen: Giants

Mike Clay: Raiders

Jeremy Fowler: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Raiders

Kimberly Martin: Raiders

Eric Moody: Raiders

Jason Reid: Raiders

Lindsey Thiry: Giants

Seth Wickersham: Giants

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Giants

Ryan Wilson: Giants

John Breech: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan: Raiders

Dave Richard: Giants

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Giants

Chris Simms: Giants

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Claire Kuwana: Giants

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Giants

Matt Verderame: Raiders

Click here for BetMGM’s game overview with odds info and more.

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.2.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Thursday's practice.

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Ajiake (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Ajiake (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 56

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Lions on Monday Night Football?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Will Raiders or Bears get the win?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Packers Week 5 contest

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders and Chargers face off in L.A.

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Steelers for Sunday Night Football

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 2 contest vs. Bills

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to Denver for Week 1 game against the Broncos 

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders battle Chiefs to conclude 2022 season

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Saturday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders host 49ers for Week 17 match

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: A holiday clash in Pittsburgh featuring Raiders vs. Steelers

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Saturday's game.

Latest Content

news

What They're Saying: Giants game-planning for a 'great challenge' in rookie QB Aidan O'Connell 

Nov 03, 2023

Take a look at what the Giants coaches and players had to say about the Week 9 matchup. 
audio

A New York Giants checklist with Justin Tuck and Shaun O'Hara, plus Champ Kelly | RPN

Nov 03, 2023

Former Raider Justin Tuck and NFL Network's Shaun O'Hara dive into Raiders-Giants in Week 9, plus Interim General Manager Champ Kelly joins to discuss his new opportunity.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Giants?

Nov 03, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game. 
audio

Coach Pierce, Coach Hardegree and Coach Graham Presser - 11.3.23 | Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 03, 2023

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 9 matchup, Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree address the media.
news

Rick Ross, Babyface headline gameday entertainment as Las Vegas Raiders host NY Giants at Allegiant Stadium

Nov 03, 2023

Rap legend and record executive Rick Ross will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime, while Babyface will perform the National Anthem.
video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 9 vs. Giants feat. Champ Kelly, Justin Tuck and Shaun O'Hara

Nov 02, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Interim General Manager Champ Kelly, former Raider Justin Tuck and NFL Network's Shaun O'Hara to preview the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.2.23

Nov 02, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Thursday's practice.
news

Aidan O'Connell growing his confidence day by day with support of teammates

Nov 02, 2023

"It's been awesome. Definitely overwhelming to know the guys have my back and super supportive both vocally and how they treat me," the rookie said Thursday.
audio

Maxx Crosby on Antonio Pierce and a new energy at Raiders HQ | UFR

Nov 02, 2023

Following the Raiders' change at head coach and general manager, defensive end Maxx Crosby joined Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal to recap the last 36 hours and discuss his mindset moving forward on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Versus: The quarterbacks of the offense and the defense will need to step up against Giants

Nov 02, 2023

The Raiders can't overlook their competition in their Week 9 home contest.
audio

Davante Adams and Aidan O'Connell Presser - 11.2.23 | Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 02, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media following practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
video

Davante Adams: 'There's still so much ball left'

Nov 02, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and the mindset on offense.
View All
Advertising