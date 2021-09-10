Expert Game Picks: Raiders' primetime matchup vs. Ravens to open 2021

The 2021 season has finally arrived. All eyes will be on the Silver and Black as they matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. It's the first time Raider Nation will get to see Gus Bradley's defense with all eleven starters and their first challenge will be stopping former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Does quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders' offense pick up where they left off last season? What does running back Kenyan Drake's role look like? How do the newly acquired veterans fit on defense? We'll find out Monday night.
Let's take a look at who the experts are picking: