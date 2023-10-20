Expert Game Picks: Will Raiders or Bears get the win?

Oct 20, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Bears

Adam Rank: Bears

Marcas Grant: Raiders

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Bears

Nick Shook: Raiders

Eric Edholm: Raiders

Kevin Patra: Raiders

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Raiders

Matt Bowen: Raiders

Mike Clay: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Bears

Kimberly Martin: Raiders

Eric Moody: Raiders

Jason Reid: Raiders

Lindsey Thiry: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

John Breech: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan: Raiders

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Raiders

Chris Simms: Raiders

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Claire Kuwana: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Raiders

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.19.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

