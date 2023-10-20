Expert Game Picks: Will Raiders or Bears get the win?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Bears
Adam Rank: Bears
Marcas Grant: Raiders
Marc Sessler: Raiders
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders
Grant Gordon: Bears
Nick Shook: Raiders
Eric Edholm: Raiders
Kevin Patra: Raiders
Stephania Bell: Raiders
Matt Bowen: Raiders
Mike Clay: Raiders
Dan Graziano: Bears
Kimberly Martin: Raiders
Eric Moody: Raiders
Jason Reid: Raiders
Lindsey Thiry: Raiders
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Raiders
Tyler Sullivan: Raiders
Dave Richard: Raiders
Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders
Mike Florio: Raiders
Chris Simms: Raiders
Albert Breer: Raiders
Mitch Goldich: Raiders
Claire Kuwana: Bears
Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
Conor Orr: Bears
John Pluym: Raiders
Matt Verderame: Raiders
