Feliciano: "It's a blessing and I'm so happy"

Q: Where are you? What's the scene like when you got the news?**
Feliciano:"I'm at my boy's house in Davie, Fla. I got my family here along with my high school basketball coach, my high school football coaches. We went berserk when we heard my name."
Q: We're just finding out some of your back story. You've been through so much. What does it mean to you to maybe be able to help your family with an NFL contract?
Feliciano:"Yeah growing up there was a lot of just extra stuff that I had to go through and everyone here at this house right now at this party helped me get through it. That's why I wanted them around me and to be able to get drafted in the fourth round by such a great organization. It's a blessing and I'm so happy."
Q: Did you have much contact with the Raiders before? Did you know that they were interested? It seems like a lot of the players didn't know and wound up being surprised.
Feliciano:"No, actually me and [offensive line] coach [Mike] Tice, we kicked it off at the combine. He was a great guy and I had a real good time talking with him. This is one of the top spots for me I wanted to go. To hear my name called by them is just unbelievable."
Q: This team needs a starting right guard. Does that excite you that there is going to be some competition right away and that you may be able to contribute early on?**
Feliciano:"Of course. That's all you want coming in is an opportunity to compete and get better. We have that there at the Raiders and I know everyone is going to go in there and compete and try to get better and that's going to be awesome."
Q: Did you play on the right side or the left side at Miami?
Feliciano:"Both. I had time at right guard, right tackle, left tackle, left guard and center sometimes, so I can do whatever."* *
Q: Where are you most comfortable?
Feliciano:"I played left guard most of my career, but moving over to right guard is not a big deal."
Q: Raiders are big with offensive line with position versatility. That sounds like something that is right up your alley.
Feliciano:"That's something that I pride myself in, being able to play all five positions. It's going to help me here with the Raiders."
Q: You said the Raiders were one of the teams you were hoping you might end up with. How come?
Feliciano:"Just because my relationship with coach Tice. He's a great guy. Me and him really hit it off at the combine. They have [defensive line coach] Jethro Franklin on their staff and I was with him for four years at Miami, so just being able to be with people that I know. Plus, Clive [Walford] just got drafted there yesterday. I know it's going to be so amazing to be able to play with him again."
Q: Have you gotten a chance to talk with him already?
Feliciano:"I haven't yet. I tried to call him but he's probably just as busy as I am right now."
Q: Have they told you that right guard is pretty much where they have you planned for?
Feliciano:"No, they haven't really said anything. They just said to be ready and just enjoy the moment right now."
Q: At what point did you feel the NFL was a real possibility for you?
Feliciano:"Growing up I always dreamt of playing in the NFL. Probably when I got to college it became feasible to follow my dreams and play in the NFL."
Q: What is your weight at right now and what do you think is ideal for you?
Feliciano:"Right now I'm at 325, 327. That will probably be my plan weight."
Q: I know Mike Tice likes big, tough guys. Is that what he told you?
Feliciano:"I fit what Raiders players are supposed to be like. It's awesome for me to come to the Raiders."
Q: What do we need to know about Clive Walford?
Feliciano:"He's tough and he's going to bring it every day. I think he's going to score a lot of touchdowns for us."