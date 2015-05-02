Feliciano: "It's a blessing and I'm so happy"

Q: This team needs a starting right guard. Does that excite you that there is going to be some competition right away and that you may be able to contribute early on?**

Feliciano:"Of course. That's all you want coming in is an opportunity to compete and get better. We have that there at the Raiders and I know everyone is going to go in there and compete and try to get better and that's going to be awesome."

Q: Did you play on the right side or the left side at Miami?

Feliciano:"Both. I had time at right guard, right tackle, left tackle, left guard and center sometimes, so I can do whatever."* *

Q: Where are you most comfortable?

Feliciano:"I played left guard most of my career, but moving over to right guard is not a big deal."

Q: Raiders are big with offensive line with position versatility. That sounds like something that is right up your alley.

Feliciano:"That's something that I pride myself in, being able to play all five positions. It's going to help me here with the Raiders."

Q: You said the Raiders were one of the teams you were hoping you might end up with. How come?

Feliciano:"Just because my relationship with coach Tice. He's a great guy. Me and him really hit it off at the combine. They have [defensive line coach] Jethro Franklin on their staff and I was with him for four years at Miami, so just being able to be with people that I know. Plus, Clive [Walford] just got drafted there yesterday. I know it's going to be so amazing to be able to play with him again."

Q: Have you gotten a chance to talk with him already?

Feliciano:"I haven't yet. I tried to call him but he's probably just as busy as I am right now."

Q: Have they told you that right guard is pretty much where they have you planned for?

Feliciano:"No, they haven't really said anything. They just said to be ready and just enjoy the moment right now."

Q: At what point did you feel the NFL was a real possibility for you?

Feliciano:"Growing up I always dreamt of playing in the NFL. Probably when I got to college it became feasible to follow my dreams and play in the NFL."

Q: What is your weight at right now and what do you think is ideal for you?

Feliciano:"Right now I'm at 325, 327. That will probably be my plan weight."

Q: I know Mike Tice likes big, tough guys. Is that what he told you?

Feliciano:"I fit what Raiders players are supposed to be like. It's awesome for me to come to the Raiders."

Q: What do we need to know about Clive Walford?