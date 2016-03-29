First Draft: A Closer Look at Select NFL Draft Prospects

The 2016 NFL Draft is now less than a month away and the Oakland Raiders currently hold the No. 14 overall pick. Learn more about some of the top prospects with First Draft from NFL Media.

Vernon Hargreaves | CB | Florida

The 5'10", 204-pound Tampa-native recorded 38 passes defensed and 10 interceptions during his last three seasons at Florida.

Sheldon Rankins | DT | Louisville

The 6'1", 299-pound Covington, Georgia-native played multiple positions along Louisville's 3-4 base front and in their nickel package.

Kevin Dodd | DE | Clemson

The 6'5", 280-pound Taylors, South Carolina-native was an integral part of Clemson's dominant front seven as he racked up 12 sacks in 2015.

Braxton Miller | WR | Ohio State

The one-time quarterback of the Buckeyes yielded signal calling duties after an injury and became a versatile threat on the outside as he caught 26 passes for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2015.

Cody Whitehair | G | Kansas State

The 6'4", 301-pound Kearney, Nebraska-native played tackle and guard for K-State as a four-year starter.

Devontae Booker | RB | Utah

The 5'11", 219-pound Sacramento-native bench pressed 225 pounds 22 times at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine. His 2015 season was cut short due to injury.

Willie Beavers | T | Western Michigan

The 6'4", 324-pound Lathrup Village, Michigan-native was selected First Team All-MAC in 2015 and Second Team All-MAC in 2014.

Vadal Alexander | OL | LSU

The 6'5", 326-pound Buford, Georgia-native moved back to right tackle in 2015 after playing left guard for two seasons.

Cardale Jones | QB | Ohio State

The 6'5", 253-pound Cleveland-native replaced Braxton Miller at quarterback in Columbus and led the Buckeys to a National Championship in 2014.

Derrick Henry | RB | Alabama

The reigning Heisman Trophy-winner was a key component of Alabama's 2015 National Championship squad as he rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns last season alone.

Advertising