First responders send Raiders off to New England

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police led local police agencies and first responders in sending off the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon.

The Raiders departed from Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center to make their second trip to the East Coast Time Zone to face Week 3 opponent New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. this Sunday. LVMPD officers from South Central Area Command began the activity by arriving at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center this morning to secure the caravan of buses and escorted the Raiders convoy down Interstate 15.