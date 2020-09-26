First responders send Raiders off to New England

Sep 25, 2020 at 05:30 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police led local police agencies and first responders in sending off the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon.

The Raiders departed from Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center to make their second trip to the East Coast Time Zone to face Week 3 opponent New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. this Sunday. LVMPD officers from South Central Area Command began the activity by arriving at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center this morning to secure the caravan of buses and escorted the Raiders convoy down Interstate 15.

The police agencies and first responders, including Clark County Fire Department and American Medical Response, cheered on the team by turning on their lights as the buses passed between them while entering the airport grounds to board the charter flight.

Before the Raiders departed for their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots, police agencies and first responders, including Clark County Fire Department and American Medical Response, cheered on the team by turning on their lights as the buses passed between them while entering the airport grounds to board the charter flight.

Police officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department pose for a photo during a police escort for the Las Vegas Raiders as they travel to the airport to depart for their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders

Related Content

Raiders elevate Omameh; place Incognito on IR
news

Raiders elevate Omameh; place Incognito on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated G Patrick Omameh to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.  
Thunderbirds to fly over Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders' first home game in Las Vegas
news

Thunderbirds to fly over Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders' first home game in Las Vegas

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds are scheduled to conduct a flyover at Allegiant Stadium during the national anthem performance when Las Vegas Raiders host the New Orleans Saints September 21 on Monday Night Football.
Deportes Vegas 1460AM Será Estación Principal de Radio en Español de Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Deportes Vegas 1460AM Será Estación Principal de Radio en Español de Las Vegas Raiders.

Lotus Broadcasting Corp. y Las Vegas Raiders anuncian colaboración por medio de la cual Deportes Vegas 1460 AM (KENO) fungirá como la estación de radio principal en Español de los Raiders en Las Vegas.
Deportes Vegas 1460AM to serve as the Las Vegas Raiders Spanish Flagship Radio Station
news

Deportes Vegas 1460AM to serve as the Las Vegas Raiders Spanish Flagship Radio Station

Lotus Broadcasting Corp. and the Las Vegas Raiders have announced a partnership today that will have Deportes Vegas 1460 AM (KENO) serve as the Raiders Spanish flagship radio station in Las Vegas.
CB Nevin Lawson added to active roster; S Dallin Leavitt waived
news

CB Nevin Lawson added to active roster; S Dallin Leavitt waived

Las Vegas Raiders CB Nevin Lawson has been added to the club's 53-man active roster, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR
news

Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed LB Kyle Wilber and T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.  
Raiders Definen Escuadra de Practicas
news

Raiders Definen Escuadra de Practicas

Las Vegas Raiders han contratado 14 jugadores para conformar la escuadra de practicas.
Raiders announce practice squad additions
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.
Raiders Definen Plantilla de Jugadores
news

Raiders Definen Plantilla de Jugadores

Las Vegas Raiders realizaron los siguientes movimientos para llegar al limite de 53 jugadores permitidos en la plantilla por la NFL.
Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster
news

Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Saturday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.
Raiders release Damarious Randall
news

Raiders release Damarious Randall

The Las Vegas Raiders have released S Damarious Randall, the club announced Friday.

Advertising