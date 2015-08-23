Five Questions Answered Coming Out of Minnesota Game

Who will claim the return jobs?**

Trindon Holliday and Trent Richardson returned one kickoff each, and the Raiders did not record a punt return. There have not been many opportunities for Raiders return men this preseason. Holliday called for and made one fair catch. The wind did wreak havoc with some punts. This next game against Cardinals will go a long way in determining the winner of this battle. Perhaps newcomer Devon Wiley will get a shot this week.

4. Who not named Khalil Mack can rush the passer for the Silver and Black?

Defensive end Shelby Harris has been the most impressive of the Raiders pass rushers thus far. Mario Edwards Jr flashed this week as he and Ben Heeney combined for a strip/sack that Harris recovered. Defensive end Denico Autry has been disruptive as well. With front line players getting more playing time this week, it will be interesting to see what the sub packages are and who can get to the quarterback.

5. How will the secondary respond?