Five Questions as the Raiders Blow Into the Windy City

The Oakland Raiders take to the road for the second week in a row looking for their third win in a row as they take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in the Windy City in the regular season for the first time since 2003.

The Chicago Bears have started the season 0-3 and have gone without gunslinging quarterback Jay Cutler for much of the young season due to injury. Rumblings are starting to suggest that Cutler may be ready to face the Raiders Sunday, while speculation has surfaced that Bears head coach John Fox could turn to Salinas, Calif.,-native and San Jose product David Fales.

Here are the five questions heading into Week 4 in Chicago. 1. Can the Raiders take away the tight end?

Martellus Bennett, Zach Miller (not that Zach Miller) and even Khari Lee have to be licking their chops. The Raiders have allowed the opposition's top tight end to surpass 100 yards receiving in the first three games. Head Coach Jack Del Rio quipped that opposing tight ends must be wearing a cloaking device that renders them invisible to the Raiders defense. Last week, Gary Barnidge was visible to Browns QB Josh McCown 6 times for 105 yards and a score.

2. Are the Raiders fostering the new triplets? Or even the greatest show on grass?