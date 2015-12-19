Five Questions Heading into the Raiders vs Packers Showdown

The Raiders were held to -12 yards of total offense in the first half against Denver last week and won the game with just 126 yards of net offense. Quarterback Derek Carr completed just two passes in the first half. The offense caught fire to start the third quarter and mounted an impressive touchdown drive to get back in the game. However, it took a muffed punt and a recovery at the 11-yard line to set up the go-ahead score. The Raiders offense struggled a bit against the Chiefs as well, especially in the fourth quarter. The Packers do give up yards but not many points. The Raiders offense has been pretty good in the Red Zone this year. Something is going to have to give. Is Oakland's offensive ship righted?

Head Coach Jack Del Rio would not reveal the offensive line's line up for Sunday's game with right tackle Austin Howard out with a knee ailment suffered against the Broncos. Tony Bergstrom played a snap as J'Marcus Webb moved from right guard to right tackle. Then Khalif Barnes saw the bulk of the action at right tackle, with Webb back at guard for the remainder of the game. The left side of the line has been a constant this year with tackle Donald Penn and guard Gabe Jackson. Bergstrom has played well at center when called upon in place of Rodney Hudson who has been battling an ankle injury. There are several options for the Raiders here with some combination of Webb, Barnes, tackle Matt McCants, Bergstrom and rookie Jon Feliciano all a possibility. With linebackers Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers on the other side, the Raiders will need to put a capable group on the field Sunday.