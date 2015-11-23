Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Monday Press Conference

The day following the Oakland Raiders 18-13 Week 11 to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his typical Monday press conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here are the highlights from his time at the podium.

He addressed the team's struggles in the passing game as of late.

"It can happen in our league. That's one of the reasons you talk about it being a weekly challenge, different issues each week. Success from one week, or over three weeks, doesn't guarantee success in week four. That's the nature of the competition in our league. So many little factors can swing it differently."

Head Coach Del Rio also spoke about the adjustments the team made at halftime.

"The private nature of conversation will be left in the locker room, but clearly there was a challenge to be more urgent and get ourselves going in the second half."

He analyzed the play of the Raiders offensive line.

"As a group, I think he [quarterback Derek Carr] was sacked once – it was okay. It wasn't great. It wasn't the best performance of the year. With us, I think, again, if you're going up against a good rush and you give up one sack, it's not all bad."

Head Coach Del Rio updated the health of starting center Rodney Hudson.

"Not sure yet. He tweaked it, I guess you'd say, yesterday and didn't return. We'll just see whether or not that set him back to where he was or whether that was just a minor tweak. We'll just see how the week goes."

Potential doesn't win games.