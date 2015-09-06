Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Sunday Press Conference

Sep 06, 2015 at 08:28 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders held a bonus practice Sunday, the day following their league mandated cut to 53 players.

Following the on-field session, Head Coach Jack Del Rio spoke to the media. Here are the takeaways from his press conference.

The Raiders cut their roster down to 53 players Saturday, but Head Coach Del Rio said Sunday that at the moment, the roster is fluid.

"If I tried to say, 'yeah this is it,' it may be, it may not be. It's one of those situations where it's fluid. It has the potential to be fluid and we will always entertain opportunities to upgrade our football team. That will happen not only right now as we approach the beginning of the season, but that'll happen throughout the year."

While the league mandates that teams cut down to 53 players leading up to the regular season, Head Coach Del Rio said it's never an easy time of year for him and the coaching staff.

"I think the hardest thing this time of year is meeting with the young men and explaining that it's not going to work here, and in some cases, you're hoping to get some of those guys back. We'll just see how it all shakes out."

He also spoke about the addition of the newest Raider, safety Keenan Lambert, who the team claimed via wavers Sunday.

"Effort-filled guy that made some plays in the ball game. He's trained in our system, something similar. He's got at least some of the language with what [defensive coordinator] Ken [Norton, Jr.] brought down, so there's some of the language that's similar. So we feel like he's a young, aggressive safety that is worthy of a spot right now."

The Silver and Black start the season with consecutive home games for the first time since 1969, and Head Coach Del Rio spoke about the excitement of starting the season at O.co Coliseum.

"We're really excited to open at home. I think it's a great opportunity for us as a football team to get a great start. It's a really good opponent. I know we'll talk more about it as the week goes on. A good opponent, a coach that I worked with in Baltimore and have a long history with. Good coach, good man. Looking forward to the challenge."

He also addressed the trade of linebacker Sio Moore to the Indianapolis Colts for a sixth round pick.

"He [Moore] wasn't going to make our team. We had depth there that we're really happy about. We brought in two free agent linebackers that are both playing really well. We brought in two draft picks that are both playing pretty well. We developed a guy at the position that's returning in Ray-Ray [Armstrong] and we added a guy that we think is a real core difference maker on special teams. We've got a full group. It was an opportunity to acquire a pick for a guy that somebody else may want to have."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising