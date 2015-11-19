Five Takeaways From Ken Norton, Jr.'s Thursday Press Conference

Nov 19, 2015 at 06:52 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Before the Oakland Raiders returned to the practice field Thursday afternoon to continue their preparation for their Week 11 showdown with the Detroit Lions, defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., held his weekly press conference.

Here are the highlights from his time behind the microphone.

He addressed the team's recent struggles against the run.

"It's a little bit of everything. We have a young team. It's fundamental's it's tackling. It's gap control. It's being consistent. It's knowing how to win. It's all these things we're continuing to work on. You can't put it on one thing. I just need to become a better teacher. We need to be better as far as our fundamentals."

Norton also spoke about the challenges the Lions offense presents.

"They have really good skill players at the running position. Guys that are very explosive, so you can't take anything for granted. We have to go out. They're going to challenge us. We have to make sure that we show them that we're here to stop the run."

There's a lot of football still ahead for the Silver and Black.

"There's a lot of football left. There's a lot of games left and if you look at the standings and you look at the division, this is the time of year, right in the middle of the grind, that the good teams start to separate themselves. November, December, those are the times that the good teams start to separate themselves. If we think we're a good team, let's do what the good teams do and put it all together."

He also praised the development of rookie defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

"Anytime you have a good football player, you expect the good football players to play good and to really take advantage of opportunities. His development, as we've all seen, is right where it needs to be and he doesn't have a ceiling. It just goes. It's limitless. We just have to keep having him do what he does best."

The Raiders hit the road filled with confidence.

"Again, we've shown resilience on the road, being tough, being able to start fast, being able to play with really good football teams and we finish sometimes and sometimes we haven't finished. It's very obvious to all of us in the room that we have a lot of work to do. At the same time, they know that we are a good football team. We have to play good football more often. We have to play good football for 60 minutes. We have to play good football and not give up explosive plays."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising