Five Things You Need To Know About Cory James

With their sixth round draft pick (No. 194 overall) the Raiders selected Colorado State linebacker Cory James.
1. Texas forever
James played his college football at Colorado State, but he was born and raised in Del Rio, Texas.
I'm sure Head Coach Jack Del Rio enjoyed that little nugget of information about the Raiders' newest defender.
2. He can get after the quarterback
James was listed as a linebacker during his four years at Colorado State, but he showed the ability the take down the quarterback – finishing his career as a Ram with 25 total sacks.
3. James is willing to do whatever it takes for the good of the team
"I feel like I have pretty decent speed, so I feel like [that] could help the Raiders out and everything, me being on special teams," said James via conference call. "Of course I'm going to start off on special teams and everything, but when I went on my visit and everything, they were thinking about trying me out at a WILL or SAM position, and special teams too."
4. A Silver and Black connection
James' head coach from 2012-14 at Colorado State was Jim McElwain, who served as the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2006.
5. Saturday was a day he'll never forget
"I'm so happy, so blessed," James said. "God has already blessed me. I'm so happy. I'm still at a lack for words right now, but 'I'm just so happy right now."