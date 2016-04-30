 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Five Things You Need To Know About Cory James

Apr 30, 2016 at 07:56 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

043016-fivethingsjames-cp.jpg

With their sixth round draft pick (No. 194 overall) the Raiders selected Colorado State linebacker Cory James.

Learn more about the newest member of the Silver and Black.

1. Texas forever

James played his college football at Colorado State, but he was born and raised in Del Rio, Texas.

I'm sure Head Coach Jack Del Rio enjoyed that little nugget of information about the Raiders' newest defender.

2. He can get after the quarterback

James was listed as a linebacker during his four years at Colorado State, but he showed the ability the take down the quarterback – finishing his career as a Ram with 25 total sacks.

3. James is willing to do whatever it takes for the good of the team

"I feel like I have pretty decent speed, so I feel like [that] could help the Raiders out and everything, me being on special teams," said James via conference call. "Of course I'm going to start off on special teams and everything, but when I went on my visit and everything, they were thinking about trying me out at a WILL or SAM position, and special teams too."

4. A Silver and Black connection

James' head coach from 2012-14 at Colorado State was Jim McElwain, who served as the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2006.

5. Saturday was a day he'll never forget

"I'm so happy, so blessed," James said. "God has already blessed me. I'm so happy. I'm still at a lack for words right now, but 'I'm just so happy right now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

news

Fast Facts: Get to know offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

Feb 06, 2024

Here are a few things to know about Getsy and his path to the Silver and Black.
news

Luke Getsy named offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders

Feb 06, 2024

Getsy joins the Raiders after two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, bringing with him 17 years of coaching experience, including nine in the NFL.
audio

Act 1. The Climb Back Up | The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | RPN

Feb 06, 2024

Written and reported by Raiders.com's Levi Edwards, "The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII" is a three-episode series revisiting the Raiders' 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins through the lenses of Jim Plunkett and Mike Haynes.
gallery

Best of Silver and Black and White from 2023

Feb 06, 2024

View director of photography Michael Clemens' best black and white photos from the Raiders' 2023 season.
news

Sights and sounds from Super Bowl Opening Night inside Allegiant Stadium

Feb 06, 2024

A recap from the highly anticipated Opening Night event that kicked off Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.
news

Viva Las Football! DraftKings Network is your action spot for Super Week in Las Vegas

Feb 06, 2024

AD | DKN will be on the ground in Las Vegas with all your favorite shows leading up to the Big Game.
news

How to watch NFL Honors: Maxx Crosby up for multiple awards, 2024 Hall of Fame class to be announced

Feb 06, 2024

The awards show, hosted at Resorts World in Las Vegas, will air nationally at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 8.
gallery

Photos: Raiderette Maddie at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Feb 05, 2024

Take a look at photos of Raiderette Maddie during her week in Orlando, Florida as she represented the Las Vegas Raiders as a NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Cheerleader.
news

Antonio Pierce pens open letter to Raider Nation

Feb 05, 2024

The Raiders head coach told his Silver and Black origin story through 'The Players' Tribune.'
gallery

Photos: Punter AJ Cole at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Feb 05, 2024

Take a look at Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's week in Orlando, Florida for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Raiders to stream live coverage from Super Bowl LVIII Media Row

Feb 05, 2024

Silver and Black Productions will be on the ground to get interviews with some of the biggest figures in sports.
news

How to watch the Raiders in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 04, 2024

Don't miss a minute of the multi-day AFC vs. NFC action, starting Thursday.
View All
Advertising
Auditions