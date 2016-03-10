Five Things You Need To Know About Sean Smith

In his career, he's appeared in 108 games with 100 starts, totaling 350 tackles (308 solo), 10 interceptions, 80 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

2. Hometown Connection.

By joining the Silver and Black, Smith is reuniting with a familiar face – defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson, who is also a native of Pasadena, Calif.

"I can't wait, man. It's going to be fun. Coach Robertson, same city, same personality, so I already know what to expect there."

3. He's "Going Going, Back Back, To Cali Cali."

Smith attended Blair High School in Pasadena, Calif., where he played a trio of sports, and after a few years away from the Golden State, he's looking forward to coming home.