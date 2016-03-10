Five Things You Need To Know About Sean Smith

Head Coach Jack Del Rio said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team would retool their secondary through both free agency and the Draft, and the first step in that process occurred Thursday as the Silver and Black signed cornerback Sean Smith.
The Pasadena, Calif., native is very familiar with the Silver and Black as he spent the past three seasons in the AFC West playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are five things you need to know about the newest addition to the Raiders' secondary.
1. He Certainly Looks The Part
Tall, physical corners are becoming the standard in the NFL, and Smith definitely fits that mold.
Listed at 6'3" and 218 pounds, Smith boasts prototypical size for an NFL cornerback.
In his career, he's appeared in 108 games with 100 starts, totaling 350 tackles (308 solo), 10 interceptions, 80 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
2. Hometown Connection.
By joining the Silver and Black, Smith is reuniting with a familiar face – defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson, who is also a native of Pasadena, Calif.
"I can't wait, man. It's going to be fun. Coach Robertson, same city, same personality, so I already know what to expect there."
3. He's "Going Going, Back Back, To Cali Cali."
Smith attended Blair High School in Pasadena, Calif., where he played a trio of sports, and after a few years away from the Golden State, he's looking forward to coming home.
"I was actually just out here a few weeks ago and I was thinking to myself, 'I've been away from California for a little too long, maybe it's time for me to move back home.' When I found out Oakland was interested in me, I said, 'It's crazy, I don't think it's a coincidence.' I was meant to be back in California."
4. Raider Nation Made An Impression.
The newest Raider is familiar playing at O.co Coliseum as he spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, now he's looking forward to being on the other side of the rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I just remember that whenever we came here, the fans you guys have here are crazy. The stadium is rocking no matter what the score is or what time of the game it is. They never stop, and I always thought to myself, 'it would be dope playing here.'"
5. The Raiders' Defense Means Business.
"[Khalil] Mack is a beast. I've been watching the guy for a little bit now and he's unstoppable, and now that we have [Bruce] Irvin over there. I can't stop smiling, because I know as a [defensive back], I only have to cover for about two seconds tops and it's going to be a sack."