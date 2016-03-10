Five Things You Need To Know About Sean Smith

Mar 10, 2016 at 09:52 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Head Coach Jack Del Rio said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team would retool their secondary through both free agency and the Draft, and the first step in that process occurred Thursday as the Silver and Black signed cornerback Sean Smith.

The Pasadena, Calif., native is very familiar with the Silver and Black as he spent the past three seasons in the AFC West playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are five things you need to know about the newest addition to the Raiders' secondary.

1. He Certainly Looks The Part

Tall, physical corners are becoming the standard in the NFL, and Smith definitely fits that mold.

Listed at 6'3" and 218 pounds, Smith boasts prototypical size for an NFL cornerback.

In his career, he's appeared in 108 games with 100 starts, totaling 350 tackles (308 solo), 10 interceptions, 80 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

2.  Hometown Connection.

By joining the Silver and Black, Smith is reuniting with a familiar face – defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson, who is also a native of Pasadena, Calif.

"I can't wait, man. It's going to be fun. Coach Robertson, same city, same personality, so I already know what to expect there."

3.  He's "Going Going, Back Back, To Cali Cali."

Smith attended Blair High School in Pasadena, Calif., where he played a trio of sports, and after a few years away from the Golden State, he's looking forward to coming home.

"I was actually just out here a few weeks ago and I was thinking to myself, 'I've been away from California for a little too long, maybe it's time for me to move back home.' When I found out Oakland was interested in me, I said, 'It's crazy, I don't think it's a coincidence.' I was meant to be back in California."

4. Raider Nation Made An Impression.

The newest Raider is familiar playing at O.co Coliseum as he spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, now he's looking forward to being on the other side of the rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I just remember that whenever we came here, the fans you guys have here are crazy. The stadium is rocking no matter what the score is or what time of the game it is. They never stop, and I always thought to myself, 'it would be dope playing here.'"

5. The Raiders' Defense Means Business.

"[Khalil] Mack is a beast. I've been watching the guy for a little bit now and he's unstoppable, and now that we have [Bruce] Irvin over there. I can't stop smiling, because I know as a [defensive back], I only have to cover for about two seconds tops and it's going to be a sack."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

video

Causes close to the heart feat. Aidan O'Connell, Rev Run and Rachel Platten | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Dec 19, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with quarterback Aidan O'Connell, rapper Rev Run and musician Rachel Platten, plus highlighting the NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Game Preview: Holiday matchup against the Chiefs on the horizon

Dec 19, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action Monday against another AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.
audio

The Raiders made a primetime statement in Week 15. They can make another against the Chiefs

Dec 19, 2023

JT The Brick, Lincoln Kennedy and Eddie Paskal recap the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Chargers and take a look at the AFC West on Raiders Roundtable.
news

Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 15 Rookie of the Week

Dec 19, 2023

The Raiders rookie quarterback threw four touchdowns in a 63-21 routing of the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Photos: Raiders go holiday shopping with community members

Dec 19, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit, alumnus Bene Benwikere and Raiderettes went shopping with families for holiday foods and gifts during Smith's Holiday Huddle.
video

Coach Hardegree: 'Every week is a new challenge' 

Dec 19, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree on the play calling in the win over the Chargers and preparing for the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs.
video

Coach Graham: 'Tackling is important this week'

Dec 19, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on defensive end Malcolm Koonce, the Raiders' win over the Chargers and preparing for the Chiefs.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank going into Week 16?

Dec 19, 2023

Take a look at where the Silver and Black landed in the latest power rankings after their win against the Chargers. 
video

Best sideline sounds from Raiders' Week 15 win vs. Chargers: 'I'm having a great time!'

Dec 19, 2023

Go behind the bench and on the sidelines for the best sights and sounds from the Raiders' Week 15 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

By The Numbers: Looking back at the stats from the Raiders' outstanding Thursday performance

Dec 18, 2023

Take a look at some of the key numbers from the Week 15 win over the Chargers.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Dec 18, 2023

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Chargers

Dec 18, 2023

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
View All
Advertising